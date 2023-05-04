The lights are dim and multicolored. Between the subtle sounds of saxophone, drums and piano, and the euphonic lyrics of Joan Zen's Debra Hicks, 20 separate musical groups ranging in age and style took to the stage and showcased their talents and ability to perform in front of Missoulians at the Zootown Arts Community Center between Wednesday, April 26 and Saturday, April 29 for Jazzoula. Take a look inside Missoula's premier jazz festival.