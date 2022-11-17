Four of six Missoula child enticement suspects arraigned

Four of six men accused of trying to entice minors for sex pleaded not guilty to the charges this week, court filings show.

The six suspects were arrested over the course of two days in a multi-agency sting operation that started on Nov. 2 in Missoula. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the investigation was led by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

On Monday, three of the suspects were arraigned in front of Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

Andrew D. Phillips pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old, a felony. His next court date is Jan. 3.

Cody A. Harrington is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. His next court date is Jan. 17.

Jeffrey J. Barilla entered not-guilty pleas to one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old along with one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old. His next court date is Dec. 15.

Zhiqiang Lin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in front of Missoula County District Judge Leslie Halligan to one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old.

The final two defendants arrested in the sting, Kyle D. Lindgren and Nathan M. DonGilli, had their arraignment hearings rescheduled for next week.

At their initial appearances on Nov. 4, the suspects were each given various amounts of bail, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000. Two were released by the court on their own recognizance.

Charging documents explain that authorities worked undercover placing ads offering commercial sex on various online websites and also created fake social media accounts of underage girls.

All suspects were ordered to have no contact with minors and are barred from using social media or dating websites.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said this operation was the first time the task force, made up of FBI and Missoula sheriff's detectives, has focused its efforts in Missoula.