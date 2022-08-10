Four people dead, three injured in Glacier County accident

Four people are dead following a crash in Glacier County on Saturday evening.

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Cut Bank around 11:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened near mile marker 215.

When officials responded, they found Shawn P. Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park dead in one vehicle. Ti S. Stalnaker, 50, also of East Glacier Park was severely injured and later succumbed to her injuries, the press release stated.

The second car was carrying five people.

Deputies found Madhavan Annamalai, 34, from Redmond, Washington, and Keshav Ramaswamy, 28, of Bellevue, Washington, both dead at the scene.

Also inside the second car were three other adult men transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and alcohol is a suspected factor, the press release stated.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Blackfeet Emergency Medical Services and Browning Fire aided the Glacier Sheriff's Office in responding to the scene.