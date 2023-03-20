Margie Bland has been going it alone, volunteering to take care of Schmautz Park in Target Range for more than 20 years. Now, thanks to help from Missoula County, she’s getting funding to add a substantial improvement to the recreation facility.

Schmautz Park is one of a handful of recipients of Missoula County’s Parks, Trails & Open Lands Matching Grants Program. The county is giving out a total of $50,000 through the program.

“I think this set illustrates the program very well,” said Missoula County Project Specialist Jackson Lee.

Bland will be installing a split-rail fence at Schmautz Park this summer with $1,282 in county support.

The county program will also be used to build a community garden in East Missoula Lions Park through a partnership between Garden City Harvest and East Missoula United. $20,000 is going to the community garden.

$20,000 is also headed toward Clinton Community Park, where a host of organizations plan to cooperate building a skate park. Those include Clinton School District, Friends of Missoula Parks, Montana Skatepark Association, Montana Pool Service and the greater Clinton community.

Lolo School District also received $8,718 for playground equipment and improvements.

The selected projects are ones that “are attainable and will have immense benefit for the communities,” said Lee. They also enjoy broad buy-in and public support, he added.

The county program has supported recreational facilities across the Missoula area for 40 years. Some previous projects include wayfinding markers created by the Bitterroot Trail Preservation Alliance and numerous grants awarded to the Potomac Greenough Community Center.

“The core of it is to create and enhance parks, trails and public recreational facilities,” said Lee.

With 90 parks throughout the system, the grants are the county’s main mechanism for capital funding. But despite the county’s role in buttressing these efforts, Lee stressed the program relies heavily on community members to execute the improvements.

“As staff,” he said, “it’s really exciting to be able to work alongside community members and get these projects off the ground.”

But in some cases, it will take more than county funding to get the developments up and running.

The Clinton skate park, which Lee called an “ambitious project,” will rely upon fundraising until the hoped-for groundbreaking next fall. When the working group moves into public fundraising in the future, Program Manager Juniper Davis said, the stakeholders hope community members will show support for the Clinton project.