Rivers are flooding, and people have already been rescued from them, as record-high temperatures this week and rain Friday through the weekend melts a robust snowpack left by a long winter.

The flooding, poised to worsen and crest this weekend, has already led to a flood warning from the National Weather Service and at least two river rescues in as many days. The Clark Fork River hit 8.25 feet by 3 p.m. Thursday and continued to rise, according to a stream gauge near East Missoula. The river entered flood stage — 7.5 feet — midday Wednesday. The river was projected to crest at 9.33 feet, about halfway through minor flood stage, around noon Sunday before subsiding. (Moderate flood stage begins at 11 feet.) The National Weather Service on Thursday expected the Clark Fork to remain in minor flood stage at least through early afternoon on Thursday, May 11.

Beginning Wednesday morning, a flood warning was in effect until further notice for the Clark Fork River around Missoula. Once the river hit 8 feet, the warning stated, "Flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive." Residents in that area were filling sandbags Thursday in anticipation of flooding. Sandbags and sand are available at D Road in Fort Missoula.

Other area rivers, such as the Bitterroot, were also on the rise ahead of anticipated weekend peaks but the agency didn't expect those to hit flood stage. The Bitterroot River, measured at Bell Crossing near Victor, was at 10.03 feet at 3 p.m. Thursday. The river was projected to reach 10.71 feet by 1 p.m. Saturday — short of the 11.5-foot threshold for flood stage. The Blackfoot River near Bonner was at 7.28 feet at 3 p.m. Thursday, and projected to crest at 8.23 feet around midday Sunday. Flood stage at that site begins at 10 feet.

Farther afield, the Flathead River at Columbia Falls was at 11.33 feet at 3 p.m. Thursday and anticipated to crest at 12.3 feet overnight from Saturday to Sunday, sometime around midnight. Flood stage for that site begins at 13 feet. The Yaak River near Troy was at 7.21 feet at 3 p.m. Thursday and expected to crest at 7.94 feet — just 0.06 feet short of minor flood stage — around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a flood watch until further notice for the Bitterroot River from about Victor to the confluence with the Clark Fork near Missoula, the Yaak River around Troy and Lincoln County, the South Fork Clearwater River in Idaho County, Idaho, and the Clearwater River around Orofino and Clearwater County, Idaho.

"Recent warm temperatures have led to increased snowmelt and rises on area rivers and streams," the flood watch stated. "Rainfall is expected on Thursday and Friday, which will add to the rising river levels. … Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding."

River rescues

In Missoula, the already rough and turbid Clark Fork was the site of at least two rescues this week. Four stranded people were rescued across two separate rescues: one involving the Missoula Fire Department, one with the Missoula Rural Fire Department. At least two people were hypothermic after being plucked from the river.

Early morning Tuesday, just after midnight, Missoula Fire Department crews rescued three people from the Clark Fork River. The stranded people, who the department said were workers for a local security company, had attempted to drive an amphibious ATV into the river at night — but the swollen river's strong current swept them away. One of the three people made it to the riverbank. But because they were standing in water, the person thought they were on a flooded island in the river and stayed in place, the department stated. The two other people clung to a logjam in the river. MFD crews used a new rescue boat for the first time to rescue the two people on the logjam, as logs and other debris flowed down the river. Crews also assisted the person on the shore up to dry land. Two of the three people were hypothermic.

The fire department, which was assisted in the rescue by Missoula Emergency Services and the Missoula Police Department, stated, "Swift-water rescues are inherently complex and can be difficult during daylight hours, but they become increasingly more difficult in the dark or other unpredictable conditions. During the past few weeks, MFD crews have been diligently participating in swift-water rescue training on our new rescue boat. Adequate rescue apparatus along with trained personnel improve the likelihood of a successful swift water rescue."

The next day, on Wednesday afternoon, Missoula Rural Fire Department personnel rescued a person from around Kelly Island Fishing Access, at the west end of Spurgin Road where the Bitterroot River flows into the Clark Fork. The department stated that a person was swimming in the river and became stranded on a log about 35 feet from shore amid fast-moving water. Missoula County Sheriff's deputies got a rope to the victim. Firefighters and deputies then sent the person a life jacket along the rope. Firefighters then rescued the person by paddling out to them in an inflatable rescue boat. Missoula Emergency Services also assisted in the rescue.

Smoke on the water

Smoke clouded the air over rising waters in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys Thursday morning as wildland firefighters took advantage of spring conditions conducive for safe prescribed burns before fire season begins in earnest this summer. The Bureau of Land Management and the Bitterroot and Lolo national forests ignited a variety of burns on Wednesday and Thursday, including 206 acres in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, 248 acres near Potomac east of Missoula and 20 acres near Crazy Canyon Trailhead southeast of Missoula. Burns were also ignited near Conner and up the East Fork of the Bitterroot River, northeast of Sula.

Air quality around Missoula and the northern Bitterroot Valley was moderate on Thursday, the second least-severe of six levels, according to the federal site AirNow.gov.