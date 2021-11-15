Fourth defendant sentenced in Missoula meth trafficking scheme

A fourth defendant in a Missoula meth trafficking ring was sentenced in federal court Friday to seven years in prison.

Jason Dean Hager, 56, of Lolo, admitted to selling an undercover informant methamphetamine as part of a large meth trafficking scheme in Missoula. He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth. He will also serve an additional four years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided at Friday’s sentencing.

Hager trafficked large amounts of the drug in the Missoula area spanning three years, from 2018 to 2021, according to federal court documents. He was arrested alongside three other co-defendants who were also part of the trafficking ring. They have all been recently sentenced — Terry David Starrett was given 15 years in prison, Laura Jeanne Haacke 54 months and Jennifer Renee Hawkes 63 months.

In June 2019, authorities received tips about “a strong chemical odor” coming from the area of Starrett’s residence, after a person working with law enforcement reported to officials they suspected Starrett may have been manufacturing the drug.

Informants said Haacke had enlisted the help of Hager, according to court documents. In July 2020, Haacke told an acquaintance Starrett had left 20 to 30 pounds of methamphetamine with Haacke before he left the state to sell meth in Virginia. Hager took possession of the meth and stored it until Starrett returned from out of state. Haacke then instructed Hager to keep some of the substance so the two could live off it in case Starrett stopped supporting Haacke.

Hager sold meth to an undercover informant three times in monitored transactions in December 2019. The total amount purchased from Hager is estimated to be 673 grams, court documents said. Officials also learned a confidential informant saw Hager with one and one-half pounds of meth and that he helped a co-defendant move numerous pounds of the drug and kept some to use as his own supply.

Hager has one previous federal conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Arizona in 2001.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.