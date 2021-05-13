Fourth graders complete swim lessons after pandemic-induced delay

On Thursday afternoon, fourth grade students from Florence-Carlton School practiced their dives from the deck of the pool at the YMCA, reveling in an opportunity they lost last year due to the pandemic.

Normally, only third graders participate in the Swim, Play and Learn Aquatic Safety Habits, or SPLASH!, program hosted by the Missoula Family YMCA. But after last year's cohort missed out because of COVID-19, educators at Florence-Carlton School wanted to make sure the now fourth graders still learned these skills.

“It’s just a great chance for kids who might have grown up on a lake and never learned how to do all the swim strokes or kids who just haven’t had access to either swimming or going to lakes or rivers with their family,” said Kathryn Streit, a fourth grade teacher at Florence-Carlton School. “It’s a good combination of hands-on safety learning — it’s awesome.”

Streit said her students were disappointed to see this year's third graders load into buses to head to the Missoula Family YMCA for the program recently because they missed out last year. It was third grade teacher Sara Kiffe’s idea to invite the fourth graders this year as well.

Missoula Family YMCA Aquatics Director Rose Kahane was happy to have them join.