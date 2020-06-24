Fourth of July fireworks to proceed in Missoula

Firework event organizers are working with the Missoula City-County Health Department to ensure they follow the current requirements for COVID-19. Health Department Public Information Officer Alisha Johnson said all events with a group of 50 or more must have a structured plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which may include things like social distancing measures and protocols to aid in contact tracing.

"This is important considering that numbers are on the rise across Montana, and in Missoula we have the most active cases we've had since the beginning of the pandemic," Johnson said.

Rush said they are hoping to finalize their plans with the health department later this week, which so far include a maximum of 600 people with social distancing measures in place. After the film ends, staff will usher people to assigned seats to watch the display, using empty seats to space out groups.

Rush said they will announce more details later this week. Tickets will be $25 and will include the movie and fireworks display.

Residents who plan to set off their own fireworks will also need to follow city and county regulations.