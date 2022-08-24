Franklin-to-Fort block party for community on Sept. 1

On Sept. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m., join community members in a block party at Franklin Park in Missoula.

The block party will offer games for kids, food trucks, art-making led by Indigenous artist-educators Aspen and Cameron Decker, and a dozen community information tables. This event is co-sponsored by Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and the City's Office of Neighborhoods.

The event aims to engage more Franklin-to-Fort (F2F) residents as active participants in the neighborhood.

Led by the Deckers, attendees will be invited to creatively contribute to a collaborative mural, answering the question, "What do you love about the F2F neighborhood?"

There will be lawn games, a water balloon toss, an obstacle course and duck races for kids. Foods trucks will include Big Dipper Ice Cream, Stuffed 406 and Mexican Moose.

Information tables will inform neighbors about ways they can get more involved. Two upcoming community planning processes will give residents important opportunities to voice concerns and shape the neighborhood going forward.

Of all Missoula neighborhoods, F2F has the largest population. F2F is well-loved by walkers and bicyclists, but has 22 miles of missing sidewalks. The block party will give neighbors the chance to educate themselves on what they can do to improve their surrounding areas.