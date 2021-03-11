Free community fridge, pantry set to open in Franklin to the Fort

A free community fridge and pantry is set to open in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood as a way to help the growing number of Missoulians going hungry.
The Missoula Food Share project is a new sister organization to the Montana Black, Indigenous and People of Color Mutual Aid Fund. The goal is to increase food security for people in Missoula through a mutual aid model, said Aubrey Pongluelert, one of the organizers.
“Food is a right, not a privilege,” Pongluelert said.
In about two weeks, the project will open its first free community fridge in front of a private home in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood. Free community fridges follow a similar model as free sidewalk libraries. Anyone can stock the fridge with items such as fresh produce, bottled water or fully prepared meals. And any community member is welcome to take from the community fridge.
Pongluelert is also an organizer with the Montana BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund. The fund was set up with a focus on supporting people who could face eviction, Pongluelert said. However, it is not able to support grocery costs, despite people sometimes requesting money for food. To better serve its members, Pongluelert, Britta Janssen and Anna Majerus organized the food share project.
“Recognizing that Missoula’s food system remains a predominantly white space, we specifically work to distribute local produce to Missoula’s BIPOC community,” the group wrote in its description of the project’s intent.
The Missoula Food Share team will be entirely responsible for maintenance of each fridge, which will include organizing, cleaning and disposal of any expired foods. The project also hopes to hire Indigenous artists to paint the outside structures of the fridges and pantries, Pongluelert said. A lot of the supplies the group needed to get the project off the ground were donated by Home ReSource, a nonprofit in town focused on sustainability.
The outdoor fridge and pantry was created under the mutual aid model, which differentiates itself from charitable or nonprofit models in its rejection of hierarchy, professionalism and bureaucracy. The goal is for community members to help one another where social programs fail to meet people’s needs.
Food instability in Missoula is projected to increase by about 31% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an October 2020 Feeding America study. The same study showed child food insecurity may rise by 42% in Missoula.
More people are taking advantage of resources such as the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, which saw about a 20% increase in households from 2019 to 2020, said Aaron Brock, executive director for the food bank.
The food bank also strives to reduce barriers, Brock said. It doesn’t require any paperwork for people to benefit from the food bank and has worked to provide food to children through its Our Kids Eat Free Mobile Meal bus, he said. But, he’s excited for the community fridges to help fill gaps in the community for people who can’t get to the food bank or don’t know about it.
“It’s wonderful news,” he said.
Pongluelert hopes after the first fridge is established more will begin to appear around Missoula. A neighborhood food pantry in the Northside neighborhood is already in the works, Pongluelert said.
North Missoula Community Development Corporation Community Organizer Sam Duncan helped connect Pongluelert with someone on the Northside who was interested in hosting a pantry in the neighborhood. One of the great benefits of Missoula community connections and organizing is that it is easier to identify and connect people who are interested in participating in projects such as this, Duncan said.
Similar food pantries have popped up in East Missoula, where another neighborhood group organized to provide food to their community.
During the initial onset of the pandemic, a lot of people moved quickly to meet a lot of emergency needs during a lot of societal upheaval, Duncan said.
“Now what we are seeing is similar things to what Aubrey and the rest of the team are doing, but people are trying to make it a sustainable, lasting part of our culture,” Duncan said. “There seems to be the realization we don’t all need to, nor should we, only help each other when we are in crisis.”