Free community fridge, pantry set to open in Franklin to the Fort

The Missoula Food Share team will be entirely responsible for maintenance of each fridge, which will include organizing, cleaning and disposal of any expired foods. The project also hopes to hire Indigenous artists to paint the outside structures of the fridges and pantries, Pongluelert said. A lot of the supplies the group needed to get the project off the ground were donated by Home ReSource, a nonprofit in town focused on sustainability.

The outdoor fridge and pantry was created under the mutual aid model, which differentiates itself from charitable or nonprofit models in its rejection of hierarchy, professionalism and bureaucracy. The goal is for community members to help one another where social programs fail to meet people’s needs.

Food instability in Missoula is projected to increase by about 31% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an October 2020 Feeding America study. The same study showed child food insecurity may rise by 42% in Missoula.

More people are taking advantage of resources such as the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, which saw about a 20% increase in households from 2019 to 2020, said Aaron Brock, executive director for the food bank.