Free Cycles reopens for bike repairs (and live music)

The shop also doubles as a center for community events, and local and touring acts play shows there. The first show is set for First Friday, June 4, with Transcendental Express, a local improv-jazz-funk group with more bookings under way.

The space has a large garage door that can be opened to allow air flow, and “we're going to set up tables and chairs all over the property so people can chill” and space themselves out, he said.

How it works

To enter, folks need to check in at the outside gate, and then they can head to one of the five covered outdoor work stations, with potential to add more.

To get yourself a new bike, you can take a “Bike Well” class on demand, donate 90 minutes of time, and then pick out a bike from the “free bike corral” and they’ll help you fix it. If you don’t want to do the volunteer time, you can pay $30.

It’s for people who “want something quicker, they don’t have a lot of time to volunteer at an organization like ourselves, but they still like the idea of (using) their hands and tuning something up at a really affordable rate,” Giordano said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}