Visitors making short stops at Missoula International Airport are in for a pleasant surprise in 2020.
Starting Friday, Jan. 3, what had been 15 free minutes in the short-term parking lot will be extended to 60 minutes.
It’s part of a rate structure change recommended by contractor Republic Parking, which in the end will raise money for a pavement preservation plan and a covered exit booth.
“The biggest complaint we have is the 15 minutes, so we’re going up to 60,” Brian Ellestad, the airport’s deputy director, said Tuesday.
The increased free minutes are meant in part to reduce congestion at curbside parking and “to shrink the short-term parking to truly meeters and greeters,” Ellestad said.
After the first hour the cost will be $3, and an additional $2 per hour after that, up to a daily maximum of $15. The current maximum is $11.
In addition, daily charges for the credit card parking lot will rise to match the long-term parking lot rate from $8 to $9, and to $54 per week.
Ellestad said the credit card lot, to the right of the main road into the airport, will at some point go away altogether as part of ongoing development around a new $67 million airport terminal, set to be finished in early 2022.
“Eventually, when we decommission the middle road, you’ll come in and turn by Liquid Planet and come around, so that middle road is going to be gone,” he said. “We’re going to merge everything into one to create more parking.”
The rate adjustments are Republic Parking’s first at the Missoula airport since 2014 and bring it more in line with those of others in Montana.
According to its website, Republic also serves parking needs at airports in Great Falls and Belgrade/Bozeman among more than 70 in 28 other states and countries.
The Missoula County Airport Authority board approved the rate changes at its November meeting, to become effective Jan. 1. A Republic employee said the company’s hub has numerous rate changes slated for the first of the year so Missoula’s is being pushed back two days.