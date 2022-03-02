'Freedom Convoy' passes through Missoula, stops at the Wye

An American Truckers Freedom Convoy passed through western Montana on Wednesday, making a stop at the Wye truck stop off I-90 near Missoula.

Roughly 100 people gathered on the street corners bordering the TA Travel Center to show support for the convoy.

Attendees said they were there to support American and Canadian truckers, claiming vaccine and mask mandates encroach on their freedoms. Many were carrying American and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and assorted paraphernalia in support of former President Donald Trump.

Signs and flags also displayed the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” a popular phrase that’s a slight at President Joe Biden.

Truck drivers started trickling into the rest stop in the early afternoon and circled around the streets, honking in support of the event. Organizers handed out free lunches to the truckers who passed through.

The convoy was one of several that are part of a national movement protesting COVID-19 health orders, including vaccine requirements and face covering mandates, around the country. U.S. convoys have been organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers' protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

This convoy, specifically referred to as the "Northwest Route," was passing through Montana on Wednesday, with plans to stop in Belgrade and Billings on its way across the country.

Several rally participants said they have family members who are or have been truckers on U.S. highways.

Dave Eutsler, a Darby resident and candidate for Ravalli County Commission, is the son of a trucker.

“I’m out here to support them. They do a service to us that most people don’t even realize,” Eutsler said, adding he thinks people should have the choice to get vaccinated and wear a mask, but that they shouldn’t be mandated.

Event organizer Cindy Johnson echoed Eutsler, saying she and the truckers stand for freedom.

"We should have the freedom to make our own choices, whether we want to wear a mask or don't want to, whether we want to get vaxxed or whether we don't want to," she said.

There are no city- or county-wide mask or vaccination mandates in Montana. Many counties in the state are still considered to be high risk for COVID-19 infections, according to the CDC website. These are areas where the use of face coverings is still encouraged.

Vaccines and booster shots were highly effective during the omicron surge in preventing COVID-19 associated emergency department visits, urgent care encounters and hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

