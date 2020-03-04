Freedom Gardens: Frenchtown kids learn aquaponics in giant greenhouse

He believes Freedom Gardens will teach generations of kids about the necessity of a healthy ecosystem for quality food.

"It’s kind of fascinating when you think about the possibilities," he explained. "It's amazing how much the kids learn. 'How does that food get in the grocery store?'"

Frenchtown Intermediate School Principal Riley Devins is heavily involved in the project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Heath’s kind of the visionary behind it,” Devins said. “So he was the one that actually approached the school with a couple others and brought up he wanted to run a nonprofit that would be associated with the school district that would provide curriculum and content for kids on aquaponic systems.”

They've provided 50 lessons for kids in the last year-and-a-half, Devins said, including an assignment to write from the perspective of a ladybug.

The greenhouse has 1,200 heads of lettuce, radishes, tomatoes and microgreens that are sold to local restaurants like Plonk, Rumor and The Camino. The revenue helps the school to match grant funds, and the program also got a big boost from a $130,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School grant.