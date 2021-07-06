 Skip to main content
Frenchtown barn fire destroys 6,000 bales of hay, farming equipment
Frenchtown barn fire destroys 6,000 bales of hay, farming equipment

frenchtown fire

An aerial view of the barn lost in Monday's fire. 

 Google Maps

Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded early Monday morning to a report of a fire at a barn on Bidlake Court off Mullan Road in Frenchtown.

An estimated 6,000 hay bales were lost, as well as the entirety of the barn structure and several pieces of farming and haying equipment, said Frenchtown Rural Fire District Fire Chief Joe Calnan.

There were no injuries reported.

Crews worked on the scene until about 4 p.m., and firefighters are still responding about every hour, Calnan said. Frenchtown Fire also brought on an excavator for several hours to break apart the hay bales and extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

