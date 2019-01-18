Frenchtown School District officials plan to resume classes as normal Tuesday, as they and police continue to investigate a threat of violence.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday “deputies were notified of a conversation that took place on a Frenchtown school bus regarding a possible school shooting event.”
Speaking with the Missoulian Friday morning, Superintendent Randy Cline said that “it was just basically a verbal threat that was made in front of other students. Those students informed their parents, and those parents were concerned enough to give us a call.”
In a news release Thursday, the district announced that it was canceling classes Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” and “to permit the investigation and the threat assessment to proceed.”
“It was so late last night when we finally started the investigation we didn’t have time to complete our threat assessment. … Once we complete that today we’ll determine what course of action we’ll take against the student who made the threat.”
He said interviews of the student were in progress and that “we’re basically in lockdown without any students here. … We don’t think there’s anything on campus that would be a danger to anyone.”
The Sheriff’s Office said that it opened an investigation into the incident, and that “detectives who are investigating will determine what action needs to be taken based on the context and content of that conversation.”
Cline said classes will be out as planned Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, and will resume Tuesday.