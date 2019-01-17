The Frenchtown School District sent out a notice Thursday night saying it was shutting down schools Friday following a threat by a student to bring a gun to class "and use it to commit acts of violence'' against fellow students.
The threat was received Thursday night.
The district said the youth's parents and law enforcement were notified. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school (Friday) to permit the investigation and the threat assessment to proceed,'' said the district news release.
District officials said school will resume Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Frenchtown's girls basketball game against Butte Central scheduled for Friday has been moved to Missoula at Sister Rita Activity Center. The varsity will tip off at 4 p.m.