Frenchtown firefighters rescue pet parrot from house fire, get a new mascot

To get Hollywood out, Craig had to lift a large iron cage up and get it out of the house.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craig was just heading to bed when his father alerted him to the smoke in the house. At that point, they tried to put it out, filling coolers with snow and bowls with water from the sink, but were unsuccessful. At one point Craig punched out a window to try to reduce the smoke. He ended up getting about 18 stitches in his arm.

Resident firefighter Kade Nierman was one of the first people on scene and said he almost knocked over Hollywood’s cage as he got a hose out to put out the flames.

“He squawked and I turned and saw it is indeed a parrot,” Nierman said.

It isn’t unusual for the fire district to take in animals while owners go to the hospital or recuperate after a fire, but it’s the first time in anyone’s memory that it was a parrot. Hollywood knows a couple phrases, including “Hollywood bite.”

“Hopefully he doesn’t learn a few bad words from our crew,” Holtz said.