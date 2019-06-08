Jordyn Lucier, 18
From: Moorhead, Minnesota
Graduated: Frenchtown High School
College: Montana State University–Bozeman
When Jordyn Lucier, Frenchtown High School’s valedictorian for 2019, arrived from her hometown of Moorhead, Minnesota, the school gained a mentor, athlete and entrepreneur.
Not content to just be a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Youth Action Committee, Lucier started a division of UNICEF at her high school and served as its president.
“I was really inspired by what I saw from other high school divisions of UNICEF. I thought that by bringing one here, we could be a big help for the community,” she said.
Through UNICEF and Key Club, Lucier has raised money for impoverished children around the world, and participated in food and clothing drives for low-income families in Frenchtown. She has also spent the last four years tutoring junior high school students. She did all this while competing in cross-country, and track and field while still maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career.
With her high school transcript made up entirely of honors and AP courses, Lucier stayed at the top of her class for the past two years.
“I have known Jordyn Lucier for six years through my role as high school principal at Frenchtown High School,” said Principal Jake Haynes. Haynes said she is an accomplished, diligent student who takes every opportunity to expand her knowledge.
“She has extensive successful work experience and is motivated and mature beyond her age when it comes to the world of work,” he said.
In 2014, she further contributed to her legacy at Frenchtown High School by helping to establish the school’s own coffee shop. An expresso machine in the school auditorium became a kiosk for students, staff and faculty to enjoy coffee made-to-order. That kiosk expanded into the Frenchtown High School Coffee Shop in the cafeteria, where Lucier has worked as a barista. Proceeds from the coffee shop go toward scholarships for students looking to pursue a career in music.
Lucier will start classes at Montana State University in the fall, majoring in biology as a pre-med student.
