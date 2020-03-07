Frenchtown high schoolers help 'Senior Dreams Come True'

Some of the seniors' wishes were as simple as getting out of the nursing home for a bit, like Carol Poel, who requested to have lunch at China Buffet.

"I love Chinese food, and I thought it would be so much fun to get out," Poel said. "They serve Chinese food here, but it's always pretty much the same thing. I'm just dying for some almond chicken."

Poel said she has enjoyed spending time with the students and appreciated the project.

"I just think it's such a nice idea of the young people to work with us because not everybody cares that much for older people," Poel said. "It's good that the kids don't mind."

In addition to giving back to the seniors, the project aims to help students understand various aspects of community involvement, such as the role they play and how they can interact with other community players, such as asking local businesses for donations.

"Ultimately we're trying to foster and develop a community network and have students see their role in the community and the importance that they have to play," McLendon said. "And we just wanted to do this for the seniors … Just to let them know that they're not forgotten."

