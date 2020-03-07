Frenchtown high schoolers help 'Senior Dreams Come True'

Loretta Rogers rode a horse nearly everywhere she went while growing up in Arlee. She learned to ride on family ranches when she was eight years old, but as a senior who now resides at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation, it's been years since she's ridden.
Rogers often tells others that she would love to be around horses again, and on Tuesday, a class of students from Frenchtown High School helped make that happen when they arranged for two horses to greet Rogers at the senior living center.
"She's been wanting this for a long time," said Susan Rogers, Loretta's daughter. "She talks about it all the time."
Susan and a handful of other family members, including her grandson and great-grandson, snapped photos as Loretta got out of her wheelchair to embrace Chuck and Chico, two quarter horses donning a garland wreath and a floral corsage.
The horse encounter was one of several experiences that Frenchtown high schoolers arranged as part of a class project called "Senior Dreams Come True," which aimed to fulfill the wishes of a handful of seniors.
"You could tell by the look on her face that it brought her back to a place where she was happy," said Melissa Bestram, a nurse at Riverside. "When you go to a nursing home, sometimes you feel kind of forgotten, but this reminds people they are still a relevant part of society, and you matter and you're loved by others."
Phil McLendon, a Frenchtown High and Middle School teacher who students call Mr. Mac, has brought students to Riverside to visit, converse and complete puzzles with seniors for the past 10 years he has been a teacher. He said students have benefited from the visits, and this year, he wanted to do something to give back.
"We just thought it would be fun to do a Make-A-Wish type of program where we take certain individuals who have a dream that they'd still like to accomplish," McLendon said. The Make-A-Wish organization offers experiences to children with critical illnesses.
The students asked seniors at Riverside and the Missoula Senior Center what their wishes were and then discussed which ones they could fulfill as a class.
Frenchtown senior Cassie Miller offered to bring her horses to Riverside and a number of local businesses contributed donations, including the Montana Club which donated $100 gift card for a woman to have lunch with her son whom she hasn't seen in a while, and Quinn's Hot Springs Resort which donated a night stay and admission to the pool to a woman and her daughter who recently experienced a death in the family. Bitterroot Flower Shop, Taco Sano, the Bicycle Hangar, and others also contributed.
"Sometimes it can be such a little thing that they need, and we try to meet those needs here, but sometimes an outsider can bring another perspective," said Tammy Block, Riverside's life enrichment director.
Some of the seniors' wishes were as simple as getting out of the nursing home for a bit, like Carol Poel, who requested to have lunch at China Buffet.
"I love Chinese food, and I thought it would be so much fun to get out," Poel said. "They serve Chinese food here, but it's always pretty much the same thing. I'm just dying for some almond chicken."
Poel said she has enjoyed spending time with the students and appreciated the project.
"I just think it's such a nice idea of the young people to work with us because not everybody cares that much for older people," Poel said. "It's good that the kids don't mind."
In addition to giving back to the seniors, the project aims to help students understand various aspects of community involvement, such as the role they play and how they can interact with other community players, such as asking local businesses for donations.
"Ultimately we're trying to foster and develop a community network and have students see their role in the community and the importance that they have to play," McLendon said. "And we just wanted to do this for the seniors … Just to let them know that they're not forgotten."