Cindy Newman, a trailer court resident from Great Falls, told a Legislative committee in Helena on Thursday that most of the residents where she lives are elderly and on fixed incomes and can’t afford the drastic lot rent increases that have been happening in recent years.

“We are here today because our communities are under threat,” she said. “Real estate investors have seized on the vulnerability of homeowners who own homes but rent the land. They have built a highly profitable business model that relies on our limited mobility to squeeze large profits out of moderate-income residents."

Newman was speaking as a proponent of House Bill 889, which she labeled as a “bill of rights” for mobile home residents.

The bill is officially titled Revise the Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act, introduced by Rep. Jonathen Karlen, a Democrat representing the Frenchtown and Huson areas west of Missoula. Among other provisions, the bill would ban mobile home park owners from instituting month-to-month lease agreements and instead would require year-long leases unless a month-to-month lease agreement is mutually agreed upon.

The bill would also mean that if a landlord terminates a rental agreement due to nonpayment, the tenant has 45 days to correct the issue instead of the current seven-day period. The bill would also mean a landlord cannot require a resident or a resident association to obtain liability insurance in order to use common areas or facilities unless alcohol is being served. And it stipulates that a landlord may not retaliate by altering or refusing to renew an existing rental agreement, by imposing any fee, by changing park rules, by enforcing park rules in an unreasonable or non-uniform manner or by bringing or threatening to bring an action for eviction.

“This bill modernizes the Montana Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act to ensure that the rights of all parties are being protected,” Karlen told the House Judiciary Committee. “This bill is not an overhaul of the law and does not shift power in any major way. It does not infringe on the rights of mobile home park owners."

Instead, he said, it balances the rights of the trailer owners and the park owners' private property rights.

"And I don’t think anybody will argue they don’t have (property rights)," Karlen continued. "They have private property rights. But it will make sure though that tenants, mobile home owners, have a basic set of rights and can be ensured a transparent process in their contractual agreements with the owner of the mobile home parks.”

He said the bill strengthens protections against retaliation.

“We want to make sure that people, whether they are trying to form a resident-owned community, (and) they’re coming down to participate in the political process, we want to make sure that they don’t face retaliation for doing that,” Karlen said.

Newman, the mobile home resident in Great Falls, said outside investors have caused an affordability crisis for tenants.

"Under this model, we residents are suffering greatly and are reaching out in crisis," she said. "Lot rents for our homes are going up drastically. Under new corporate owners, utilities are being decoupled, maintenance is worsening. We now live with fear and uncertainty.”

The bill was opposed by the Montana Landlords Association.

John Sinrud, the president of the association, decried the fact that the bill expands what qualifies as retaliatory actions by landlords.

“This is only one-sided based upon the tenant,” Sinrud said. “This bill basically allows an individual to have a 1969 mobile home, to sell it within the park and they can’t replace it."

Sinrud said the bill does not allow a park owner to "maintain a nice park if the individual owners are not maintaining their own property."

"If you have an individual that has been given a seven-day notice for non-payment of rent …they have 45 days to correct instead of seven days, so you’re expanding issues and rights to a tenant and not allowing a landlord to take care of those through the courts," he said.

In conclusion, Sinrud said, “it’s just not a good bill.”

“It’s a property rights issue,” he said. “Good tenants, good landlords make great mobile home parks. This is only a bill to allow the bad actors to continue to be bad actors.”

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a Republican from Manhattan, asked Karlen about a provision that a landlord cannot institute an eviction if a tenant doesn’t pay fees.

“Basically, a person could live there for 10 years and never pay their association fees and there’s nothing a landlord could do about that?” she asked. “And if you don’t pay your rent you can go for a month and a half before the landlord can even start doing something about evicting you?”

“That’s a good question, I guess that is correct,” Karlen said. He concluded by noting that he’ll work with anyone on adding amendments.

The House Judiciary Committee took executive action on Thursday and voted to pass the bill 12-7.