Frenchtown man accused of raping teenage girl

A Frenchtown man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after being arrested on suspicion of raping a young teenage girl who he was sharing a house with.

Nyibe J. Nguyen, 23, is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He faces up to 100 years in Montana State Prison if convicted.

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies took a report Monday of a sexual assault that occurred on the 17500 block of Beckwith Street in Frenchtown, according to court filings.

The accuser, who is 14 years old, said she had been staying at the Frenchtown house with her uncle. Nguyen had moved in with them about two weeks prior and was aware of her age, charging documents said.

On Feb. 19, the survivor and Nguyen were hanging out in the trailer with others when the two started to "play fight" and Nguyen grabbed and touched her in ways that made her uncomfortable. Later that evening, into the early morning hours of the following day, the two were alone together when Nguyen grabbed the girl by the neck and pushed her up against a wall.

Some time later, Nguyen allegedly entered her bedroom and raped her. She told him "no," attempted to pull away, and screamed in pain, but Nguyen did not listen, she told law enforcement. He pinned her down by the wrists during the attack.

On the same day, the survivor and Nguyen communicated on Facebook Messenger about the assault. Deputies looked through the messages, in which she told Nguyen he had raped her, and he apologized for doing so, charging documents said. He told her not to disclose what had happened to anyone, and urged her to delete their conversations and block him.

When deputies interviewed Nguyen, he denied having any sexual contact with the girl.

Nguyen's arraignment was set for March 7 in Missoula County District Court. If he is released from custody, he is ordered to have no contact with the survivor and not to go to the Beckwith Street address.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.