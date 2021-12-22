 Skip to main content
Frenchtown man who died after car went into river identified

Missoula County sheriff and coroner T.J. McDermott has released the name of the man who succumbed to his injuries after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and landed in the Clark Fork River on Monday.

Steven G. Kokot, 45, of Frenchtown passed away at St. Patrick Hospital after the crash.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this holiday season," McDermott said. "It’s been a tough week for Montana roadways. Please be safe as we head into the holiday weekend."

