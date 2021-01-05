Frenchtown School District sued over teacher who sent sexual messages to student

A former student is suing the Frenchtown School District over its hiring of Michael Kent Botsford, who sent sexual messages to the student while employed as a teacher and coach.

The woman is not named in the lawsuit. The investigation into Botsford began after her parents reported inappropriate messages from Botsford in April 2015. He was charged in 2016 when the student was 15 years old, according to the lawsuit.

In August 2016, Botsford pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children. He was sentenced to six months in jail, with all but 24 hours suspended.

The student graduated from Frenchtown High School in 2017. She filed the lawsuit on July 13, 2020, and asked for damages “in an amount sufficient to serve as a warning and example to others.”

The Frenchtown School District responded to her complaint on Oct. 19. It listed several defenses, including that the woman cannot file a lawsuit as “Jane Doe” and asked the court to require her to use her real name. It asked the court to either dismiss the complaint or enter a judgment in favor of the school district.

The case is being overseen by Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan.