Frenchtown School District sued over teacher who sent sexual messages to student

A former student is suing the Frenchtown School District over its hiring of Michael Kent Botsford, who sent sexual messages to the student while employed as a teacher and coach.
The woman is not named in the lawsuit. The investigation into Botsford began after her parents reported inappropriate messages from Botsford in April 2015. He was charged in 2016 when the student was 15 years old, according to the lawsuit.
In August 2016, Botsford pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children. He was sentenced to six months in jail, with all but 24 hours suspended.
The student graduated from Frenchtown High School in 2017. She filed the lawsuit on July 13, 2020, and asked for damages “in an amount sufficient to serve as a warning and example to others.”
The Frenchtown School District responded to her complaint on Oct. 19. It listed several defenses, including that the woman cannot file a lawsuit as “Jane Doe” and asked the court to require her to use her real name. It asked the court to either dismiss the complaint or enter a judgment in favor of the school district.
The case is being overseen by Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan.
The woman's lawsuit highlights that Botsford had a pattern of inappropriate behavior and that the school district was negligent in hiring him.
Botsford was fired from Centerville High in Centerville, Montana, in May 1999 after two girls reported Botsford for inappropriate contact, according to the lawsuit. A former student also came forward. Centerville Superintendent Jan Cahill investigated the reports and found Botsford has “unethical and immoral relationships” with at least three students, according to the lawsuit.
Centerville Public Schools notified the Montana Office of Public Instruction and Botsford’s teaching license was suspended in June 1999, according to the lawsuit.
After a 10-year suspension period, Botsford’s teaching license was reinstated. In August 2009, he applied to be an on-call substitute teacher at Frenchtown Junior High School, after his license had been active for just two months.
The Frenchtown School District in its response said it was unaware of Botsford’s prior suspension when it hired him, but did run a background check on him.
Between 2009 and 2015, Botsford worked at Frenchtown High School as an English teacher and boys’ basketball coach.
Botsford and the woman who filed the lawsuit exchanged at least 14,000 Facebook messages between Nov. 1, 2014 and April 1, 2015. These messages included Botsford’s desire for sexual contact with the student, according to the lawsuit. Botsford also messaged the student through SnapChat and text messaging.
At the Montana State A High School Basketball Tournament in 2015, Botsford left a key for his hotel room at the front desk to “entice” the student to come to his room, according to the lawsuit.
The student’s parents found messages between Botsford and the student on April 1, 2015, and reported the communications to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Frenchtown School District administration.
About two years after Botsford was convicted, another Frenchtown School District teacher was convicted of similar charges. Troy Bashor was sentenced to a year in jail on two counts of endangering the welfare of children. His sentence was suspended, meaning he served no jail time and was not required to register as a sex offender, though he did lose his teaching certificate.
In 2018, the Frenchtown School District settled with the student in the Bashor case for $350,000 after the student and her family filed a lawsuit against the district in federal court.