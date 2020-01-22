Frenchtown School District announced its top candidates to fill the superintendent position following Randy Cline's retirement at the end of this school year.
The top four candidates are Corey Austin, John "Scott" Stiegler, Heather Davis Schmidt and Les Meyer.
The district will interview the candidates on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29, during two school board meetings that are open to the public. The meetings will be held in Frenchtown junior high's shared project area beginning at 6 p.m. each night.
On Tuesday, the district will interview Austin from 6 to 7 p.m., and Stiegler from 7 to 8 p.m. On Wednesday, the district will interview Davis Schmidt from 6 to 7 p.m., and Meyer from 7 to 8 p.m.
The public will have the opportunity to meet with the candidates on the respective day of their interviews during community meet and greet sessions held from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The candidates will also tour the schools and meet with teachers and staff prior to their interviews.
There will be an opportunity for public comment on the candidates after conclusion of the interviews Wednesday night and prior to the board's decision. Following public comment and a review of the background checks Wednesday night, the board will deliberate in a closed session.
The board may make a decision that evening, or may defer to a later meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The district provided information about the finalists in its announcement Wednesday.
Austin currently serves as the superintendent of the Target Range Elementary School District, a position he has held since 2012. He previously served as the superintendent of the Southeast Fountain School Corporation in Veedersburg, Indiana. Austin has a bachelor’s degree in P.E./English and a master’s degree in secondary education from Oakland City University. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Indiana State University.
Meyer currently serves as the superintendent of the Fairfield School District in Fairfield, Montana, and has been in that position for eight years. Prior to that, Meyer served as the principal for the Fairfield School District for 10 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in English/health enhancement from Rocky Mountain College and a master’s degree in sports management from St. Cloud State University.
Davis Schmidt is the current superintendent of the Whitefish School District, a position she has held since 2015. She previously served as the executive regional director of Missoula County Public Schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado College, a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, also from UM.
Stiegler is the superintendent and principal of Lone Rock Elementary School District, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to joining Lone Rock, he was a classroom teacher and athletic director for the Florence Carlton School District. Stiegler has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Montana and master’s degree in educational leadership from Rocky Mountain College.
The new superintendent will replace Cline, who has been an educator in Montana for 41 years and has worked as a teacher, coach, high school principal, athletic director and superintendent.
Cline said his decision to retire was "very difficult" in a letter posted on the district's website.