Frenchtown School District officials plan to resume classes as normal Tuesday, as they and police continue to investigate a threat of violence.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, that agency's detectives have been working with the Missoula County Attorney's Office and Frenchtown school administrators about an incident in which a student reportedly raised the possibility of a school shooting.
Speaking with the Missoulian Friday morning, Superintendent Randy Cline said that “it was just basically a verbal threat that was made in front of other students. Those students informed their parents, and those parents were concerned enough to give us a call.”
Classes at Frenchtown High School were cancelled Friday. In a news release, the district explained that “school officials determined it would be best to cancel school on Friday and give the District and law enforcement time to fully investigate the threat before bringing students back to school.”
“School officials conducted a threat assessment today and are working with law enforcement to address the safety and welfare of our students and staff,” it continued. “No weapons were on school property, and there was no imminent threat to student or staff safety. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and they will handle any legal consequences of the threat.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it opened an investigation into the incident, and “detectives who are investigating will determine what action needs to be taken based on the context and content of that conversation.”
The district’s press release stated it will not comment on individual student discipline, but “all threats are taken seriously and we take the steps necessary to keep students and staff safe.” The Sheriff's Office said it had referred the case to Missoula Youth Court.
School will resume as planned on Tuesday, with an additional law enforcement presence and counselors available to help students as needed.