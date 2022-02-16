Frenchtown schools employee accused of child sex abuse

A Frenchtown School District employee is on unpaid leave following allegations that he planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.

Steven J. Martin, 60, is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in Montana State Prison.

Martin worked in the district as a paraprofessional. He has been placed on leave without pay, and is pending a board hearing to terminate his employment, according to a statement from the Frenchtown School District.

"The District has confirmed that the allegations do not relate to Mr. Martin's employment with the District," the statement said.

Missoula Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Monday to a residence at Jenny Ann Court for a welfare check and possible sexual assault report involving Martin, according to court documents.

Two teen boys, ages 16 and 18, who were temporarily living at Martin’s house, confronted him about a finding a camera in their bathroom.

There were no details in charging documents on why the boys were staying at Martin’s house or if they are Frenchtown students.

When Martin spoke with deputies, he confirmed one of the boys had “discovered one of the cameras he had put up in his residence,” charging documents said.

Martin said he had cameras in the kitchen, upstairs bathroom, and each of the boy’s bedrooms. He then told law enforcement he would watch the video recordings collected from the cameras — he said they were entertainment.

When asked to expand on the matter, Martin replied, “Dancing naked in the bathroom … singing.” He also disclosed that he sometimes masturbates while watching them, according to charging documents.

The last time he watched the videos was three or four days prior to his arrest. He installed the cameras in August 2021, about a month before the boys moved in with him, and would view the recordings two to three times a week.

Martin told officials he thought his actions were “a victimless crime … no one else would find out.”

At Martin’s initial appearance, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman said there was a reported incident where a 17-year-old girl was at Martin’s house when she exited the bathroom and he was standing naked in the hallway. She then relayed to one of the male victims that Martin had touched her breasts at a party.

Handelman noted that the investigation is ongoing, and there may be updated charges filed before Martin’s arraignment, which is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Missoula County District Court.

His bail was set at $200,000 in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.

