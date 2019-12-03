Frenchtown Superintendent of Schools Randy Cline announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of this school year, after spending the past 14 years in the role.
Cline has been an educator in Montana for 41 years and has worked as a teacher, coach, high school principal, athletic director and superintendent.
The Frenchtown School District Board of Trustees is developing a plan for a superintendent search to fill Cline's shoes after his last day on June 30, 2020.
