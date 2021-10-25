Fresh faces, fewer tools: Meet the new bosses fighting COVID

In Madison County, Sayler said she is taking an “olive branch” approach to turning things around, advancing recommendations rather than orders, as her staff works to nudge vaccination rates up from the current 48%. She’s doubtful that will quickly reduce COVID.

In September, the county saw approximately 200 new cases — roughly 20% of all its infections since the pandemic began — and had more residents hospitalized with the virus than ever before.

While the pandemic has filled Sayler’s first months on the job, she said she looks forward to focusing on other ways the health department can restore the public’s faith and help Madison County, such as offering car seats for babies or nutrition advice for expectant mothers.

“There is a lot of rebuilding to do here, because this whole office has been consumed by COVID for so long,” she said. “I can still see long-term goals for us and what we can do for this community. That’s not just a goal. That’s a need.”

Her office has on occasion persuaded those sick with COVID, even those who insisted the virus is not serious, to seek medical help. “Tell your story,” Sayler said she advises those COVID survivors. “Make sure everybody knows how sick you were.”