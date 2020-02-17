Fresh snowfall blankets Missoula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Transportation reported that at about 9:19 a.m. Monday, three semis had spun out of control on Montana Highway 35, about 9 miles north of Finley Point on the east side of Flathead Lake. The two-lane roadway was blocked in both directions until about 11 a.m. Trooper Nick Navarro with the Montana Highway Patrol urged motorists to use caution and take it slow. “Roads are very slick this morning,” he warned.

After a fairly dry and mild winter, some Missoulians took time to enjoy the snow. Montana Snowbowl reported 6 inches of new snow at its summit, and posted on its Facebook page that "Conditions are as good as it gets anywhere!"

"It's been really busy" the past week or so, said Regan Killmer, a service technician in Snowbowl's ski shop. "Rental business has definitely increased since we got the new chairlift open" earlier this winter.

But while fresh snow was welcomed by many Missoulians, it only made things harder for the area's homeless population. Laurene Sarceemam and Dan Salazar have been living in a tent these past few weeks and spent the night in a corner of Kiwanis Park.

“Waking up, it was, like, up to here on our door,” said Sarceemam, holding her hand more than a foot off the ground. “We’re, like, barricaded in here.”