Friday night vigil scheduled for missing 3-year-old
poster

Event poster for the Friday evening candlelight vigil. 

 Provided

A candlelight vigil for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion is scheduled for Friday evening.

The vigil will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Government Square Building in Browning, according to the event poster.

Pepion went missing in April on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. She was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation.

An event on the University of Montana campus honors the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

She was wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.

On May 3, Blackfeet Law Enforcement announced in a press release they were scaling back search efforts but had a contingent plan in place for future searches of the area.

