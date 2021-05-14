Friday night vigil scheduled for missing 3-year-old

A candlelight vigil for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion is scheduled for Friday evening.
The vigil will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Government Square Building in Browning, according to the event poster.
Pepion went missing in April on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. She was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation.
She was wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.
On May 3, Blackfeet Law Enforcement announced in a press release they were scaling back search efforts but had a contingent plan in place for future searches of the area.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
