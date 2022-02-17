Fridays are for the girls: Snowbowl's womens-only ski clinic builds community

After 15 years of living in Montana, Kim Garrow decided it was time to pick up a winter hobby.

She was already an avid mountain biker and had tried cross country skiing, but she’d never given alpine skiing a shot.

Garrow heard about the For Women Only clinic program at Snowbowl last year and thought it might be a good way to test the waters. Now, she’s back for a second round.

“I first started skiing last year — it was the first time I’d ever put skis on — and it was great,” Garrow said. “I wouldn’t have done it on my own. It was a great program and I decided to do it again because I just like being around people at my own level.”

The idea of learning how to ski and snowboard in adulthood can be intimidating for many, not to mention the overwhelming financial barriers that can also stand in the way when it comes to buying lessons, rental equipment and lift tickets.

For six weeks of the ski season local women are able to participate in the For Women Only three-hour clinics, held on Fridays, that offer instruction, support and fun for all ability levels. But skiers are not the only ones who can sign up — snowboarders and telemark skiers are also welcome.

Since the pandemic, Snowbowl has had record enrollment for its ski school programs and the For Women Only clinics are no exception.

This year, 181 women registered for the clinics. They are split into groups based on their skiing or riding abilities as well as their personal goals, and are led by trained instructors. Everyone gathers at the Last Run Inn bar for a complimentary beverage and social hour after the lifts stop spinning.

This season’s For Women Only clinics are wrapping up this week with a make-up day on Friday, but interested ladies who missed out can check the Snowbowl website in November and December for registration information in the future.

Ladies without season passes paid $288 for six sessions this year, which also covered the price of their half-day lift ticket. Season pass holders registered for $143. Rental equipment is not included, but is available at a discounted rate for participants.

“I can’t believe how fast this has gone by, I thought we had about another month,” said R. Scott Duncan, Snowbowl’s ski school director who helps organize the For Women Only clinics.

The women’s only clinics were first launched in the 1980s by a team of high-end female ski instructors at Snowbowl who wanted a program that was for women, by women.

“As time went on it got bigger and bigger and bigger and it got to be really popular, and then we sort of ran out of lady instructors for a while. Some retired, some moved on to other places, and so we started putting some guys (instructors) in there, too,” Duncan said.

Even though there are male instructors thrown into the mix now, that hasn’t impacted the supportive learning environment, Garrow said.

Each Friday during the clinics, hordes of women gather at the bottom of the Grizzly Chair to receive their lift tickets, drink ticket and check in with their instructor for the day. Some wear brightly colored one-piece snowsuits and wacky outfits.

After the first ride up Grizzly last Friday, Duncan’s group zipped over to the LaVelle Creek chairlift for a quick warm-up run so he could get a better idea of what skills to focus on with his group.

“All of these ladies have improved tremendously, and it’s not just the instruction, it’s the fact that they’re processing and that’s the important part of it, is seeing when they process and absorb it,” Duncan said.

His group spent a majority of their session on LaVelle Creek, focusing on leaning forward in their ski boots, keeping both skis on the snow during turns and how to effectively pole plant. He ran them through drills out of his bag of tricks from his years as a ski instructor and coach (Duncan was one of Olympian Darian Stevens' first coaches at Snowbowl).

For one drill, the women paired together and chased each other down the mountain for a game of cat and mouse on the snow. The “mouse” of the pair led the “cat” down the run, sweeping across the groomed terrain, varying their speed and turns while the “cat” had to stay hot on their tail, mirroring their every move.

As the day progressed, Duncan brought them to more challenging terrain. At the top of a mogul field he instructed his group to traverse across the run to get acquainted with the uneven terrain and practice their pole plants.

Across the mountain was another For Women Only group running a drill where skiers lined up below one another with about 10 feet between them. The skier at the top of the line wove between each skier, skiing around them, focusing on their turns, before joining the line themselves to allow the chain to continue.

By the end of the day Duncan and the women in his group were feeling confident to combine all their skills from the day on a black diamond for their finale. The top of Spartan Headwall was still baking in the sun, but the bottom half was shrouded in shade and firming up.

Despite the variable conditions of the snow, the women tackled the run and shouted words of encouragement to each other as things iced up toward the bottom.

For women like Garrow, the experience in the For Women Only clinics provides a space free of pressure. Sometimes skiing alone can feel limiting and skiing with a group of friends who have all been skiing for years can be frustrating, she said.

“This is a way better environment for me. It lightens the mood and you’re able to challenge yourself,” Garrow said. “It’s been really good, I’ll probably do it again next year.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.