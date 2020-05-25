Friend, enemy and Blackfoot River logjams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re in the canyons of the Blackfoot River this high-water season, listen for Fred Thibodeau’s holler. You still won’t hear it.

Thibodeau (1879-1950) was part of one of Montana’s most romantic and dangerous eras. He was a “river pig" and then river boss for the Anaconda Company’s early and late log drives down to the Bonner mill, the final one in 1928.

“Born of pure French stock 48 years ago in the New Brunswick woods, log driving was in his blood from the start, and he still knows and practices it as a very fine art,” an unnamed reporter (let's call him John Hutchens) wrote in 1927.

The article appeared in the June 19 Sunday Missoulian, but it described in colorful terms the peak stage of the drive in May. The last of some 20 million feet of “gleaming yellow logs, mostly” were pushed, pulled, blasted and piked down the Blackfoot, some of them from 30 miles upstream.

On May 19, there was a jam of 200,000 feet of logs just below Goose Rock canyon. It’s a dry channel now, a couple miles upriver from Whitaker Bridge and Red Rock, and maybe seven miles above Johnsrud Park. Ninety-three years ago the river was “nowhere more ugly and treacherous than here,” our man John wrote.