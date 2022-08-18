Friends rally for Plains trucker severely hurt in log fall

A local truck driver is recovering at a Missoula hospital after a load of logs fell off his truck, crushing and seriously injuring him.

Steve Blanchard, 60, is a Plains resident. Last Friday, he was loading 14-foot logs onto his truck when they unexpectedly fell on top of him. The accident broke multiple bones.

He’s been recovering at Providence St. Patrick Hospital ever since.

Steve’s son, Dustin Blanchard, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his dad, who is self-employed. Dustin rode with his dad to the hospital and has been with him since.

“My Dad is the toughest man that I've ever known and somehow, someway he was fortunate enough to not suffer any major injuries to his vital organs and he was stable, conscious and communicating with emergency personnel and family,” Dustin wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The accident has indefinitely postponed Blanchard's ability to drive.

“He’ll be out of work for at least a few months,” Dustin said, adding money raised through the GoFundMe page helps alleviate Steve’s financial burdens while he can’t work. This money includes support for the hospital and physical rehabilitation bills.

Dustin estimated the whole log bundle weighed about 7,000 to 8,000 pounds. It fell and knocked Steve out for a brief period of time before medical personnel got to him.

Blanchard's injuries include a shattered femur and fractured tibia both in his left leg, a compound fracture above his right ankle, a fractured C7 vertebrae, two fractured ribs and a head injury. There are other wounds that possibly haven’t been identified yet.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, Dustin said. Surgeries happened the same night, and he had both legs fixed. His neck and ribs didn’t require an operation.

“He’s in a neck brace for at least six weeks, and we’re keeping an eye on those ribs, making sure he doesn’t work them too much,” Dustin said.

Blanchard's road to recovery will be long. He will return home to Plains to be with his family while he goes through rehabilitation.

"Steve has been a workhorse his whole life and has always been there for anybody that's ever needed him for anything without batting an eye or without ever asking for anything in return," Dustin said. "We want to return that favor and go above and beyond for my Dad in every way possible."

Initial estimates from doctors have said Steve has the potential to get upwards of 90% normal function, but it will take several months. Dustin said. For the bones to fully heal, 10-12 weeks is what doctors predict.

“He’s actually been on his feet already,” Dustin said. Steve was able to stand up for two minutes, hands-free earlier in the week and also stood up and took a few steps. On Thursday, he sat in a chair out of his bed for almost two hours.

“It’s slow progress,” Dustin said.

Steve was loading for the Amish community in Plains, and they helped him a great deal in the initial minutes after the incident. He also thanked the doctors and Plains medical personnel who helped stabilize him before transport to Missoula.