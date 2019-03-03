Winter doesn’t look ready to let up yet, with more frigid weather in store for Missoula to start the week.
After a windy and cold weekend that saw the temperature fall to a single degree early Sunday morning, the trend looks to continue with Monday sporting a high predicted temperature of 13 degrees and a low of 13 below.
According to the National Weather Service, windchill could make parts of Monday feel like 20 below zero.
"We are going to have a bit of wind which should help it be a little warmer. In the Bitterroot we are looking at places that will be 20 below zero (before windchilll)," said meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller.
To put that in perspective, the record high for March 4 in Missoula is the 65 degree temperature set in 1905 and again in 1968.
Temperatures may break 20 degrees on Tuesday, with Wednesday and Thursday warming up slightly to the high 20s or low 30s. That warmer temperature is also forecasted to bring snow with it, although accumulations are expected to be minimal.
Missoula started off with 13 inches of snow on the ground at the National Weather Service's office at the airport, the third-highest amount ever recorded for the month, squeezing in below a pair of days in 2014 and above measurements from 1969.
Kitsmiller said the hope is the warming trend will be gradual to prevent flooding dangers, although she knows many are eager to feel a little less chilly.
"It's the most common thing we get asked. When is it going to warm up, when is it going to stop snowing?" she said.
***
Ginny Merriam, communications director for the city, said avalanche conditions are expected to remain dangerous with the cold and windy conditions. The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation has been contracted by the city to monitor the slope of Mount Jumbo above the Rattlesnake neighborhood after an avalanche occurred there on Thursday. Even though the mountain is closed to all human activity because of the ongoing avalanche risk, the organization reported finding fresh ski tracks on Saturday.
The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reported gale force winds on the mountain face of up to 30 to 40 mph. It also found several smaller slides that likely occurred on Friday which had run all the way to the valley floor and into backyards on Lilac Avenue and Holly Street. Merriam said the slides were too small to be a danger to structures but could partially bury a person. Property owners from Missoula Avenue to Elm Street are asked to stay out of their back yards and call 911 if they see snow slides or any human activity on the mountain.
The University of Montana on Friday sent out a campus-wide email warning students and faculty about the danger of the cold weather. The message also mentioned the dangers of property damage from the cold weather, including freezing and bursting pipes that could flood buildings. The email also asked everyone to make sure doors and windows are securely closed to help mitigate the problem. UM said it expects campus to be open on Monday.