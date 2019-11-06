Charles Fritz once called the absence of an artist on the Lewis and Clark exploration “an amazing oversight.”
“It’s … probably why every expedition after theirs did bring along artists,” Fritz said in a 2009 interview with the Billings Gazette.
Fritz, a Billings artist, spent a decade of comprehensive researching and on-site painting to create modern renderings of the expedition. His exhibit of 72 works traveled to seven museums around the nation during the Lewis and Clark bicentennial of 2003 and 2006, including the Montana Museum of Art and Culture in Missoula, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings.
On Thursday, Missoula’s Lee Silliman will give a PowerPoint presentation on Lewis and Clark in Montana through Fritz’s eyes. The program, sponsored by the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, starts at 7 p.m. at the Lolo Community Center.
Silliman, a retired educator and former museum archivist, is a frequent contributor to chapter programs.