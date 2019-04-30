Few stories of American heroes contain more pathos, poignancy and achievement than that of Meriwether Lewis. Few people are better equipped to tell his story than Harry Fritz, whose deep dives into American history enlightened and entertained a generation of University of Montana history students.
Retired now, Fritz will be back at the podium Thursday night at the Lolo Community Center to talk about "The Triumphs and Tragedies of Meriwether Lewis."
The May meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public at no charge.
Lewis (1774-1809) helped lead the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the Pacific Ocean and back after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. His father died of pneumonia when Lewis was 5, and he moved with his mother and stepfather from Virginia to Georgia. There he enhanced his skills as a hunter and outdoorsman and developed a lifelong interest in natural history.
Lewis' death on the Natchez Trace in Tennessee remains one of history’s most debated mysteries. Was it murder or suicide?