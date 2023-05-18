Braxton Mitchell had never gone canoeing before last Friday, May 12, when he and his cousin hopped into a custom canoe and pushed off into the ankle-deep Silver Bow Creek near Butte.

Their destination? The Pacific Ocean.

Mitchell, an 18-year-old from Utah, and his cousin, Butte native Robert Lester, passed through Missoula this week as they travel the Clark Fork River on their way to the Columbia River and then the ocean. They're camping along the way. Lester, a 25-year-old professional skier and climber, is experienced in multi-day river trips. They pushed off from just below Brennan's Wave near Caras Park at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday — their sixth day of paddling. They hope the trip, estimated to last 40–60 days, will raise awareness of various river impairments along the way, such as toxic contamination and derelict dams.

Their focus in Missoula was the sprawling array of toxic sludge at the former Smurfit-Stone cardboard container factory near Frenchtown. The factory along the Clark Fork operated from 1957 to 2010. It has been vacant and unused since then. A 140-acre section of floodplain within the 3,200-acre property is home to an immense collection of toxic sludge in 55-gallon drums. Contaminated water was also impounded in ponds on site.

Critically, the Clark Fork River constantly buffets earthen berms that are the only thing separating the vast quantities of toxic materials from the river. Forces on the berms, and the possibility of water topping the berms, are highest during the river's peak flows in late spring — right now. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors berm integrity with increasing frequency, sometimes daily, based on the level of the river. The agency is still assessing whether to add the site to the National Priority List of cleanups, often called Superfund sites.

Standing at the Brennan's Wave overlook Wednesday, Lester contrasted Smurfit-Stone with the EPA's cleanup efforts in Butte and Anaconda. In the Upper Clark Fork, he said, there are at least plans for further remediation actions. But "it was really kind of incredible" to learn there isn't a concrete plan for Smurfit-Stone.

The site has drawn the ire of environmentalists since at least the 1970s. In 2020, Missoula County pushed the EPA to focus its attention on the 140 acres of toxic sludge. Later that year, the state of Montana warned anglers not to consume fish caught in the Clark Fork from Missoula to Paradise, due to contaminants in fish tissue that likely came from Smurfit-Stone.

Lester and Mitchell were joined Wednesday by Karen Knudsen, the executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, and Lisa Ronald, the western Montana associate conservation director for American Rivers. Those groups have been pushing the EPA to devise and execute a cleanup of the site as soon as possible.

"We need all voices in the watershed" to demand more action from the EPA, Knudsen said. "It's been 13 years since the mill closed down. It's time for action."

Ronald noted that American Rivers placed the Clark Fork on its list of top-10 most threatened rivers for 2023 because of Smurfit-Stone.

Smurfit-Stone has been on the EPA's radar for years. A feasibility study on remediation options was set to be released in December. But, at the request of the county and the Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Citizens Advisory Group, the EPA agreed in November to conduct further sampling of the site. That could give the agency, and local governments and residents, a better idea of exactly how and where the site is contaminated. But it also will likely push a remediation report to late 2025, and any decision to 2028.

Ronald acknowledged that developing a thorough, science-based cleanup takes time. "But there's also this tension with time," she argued, because the increasing frequency of extreme weather events raises the probability that berm degradation or a sudden breach could send toxic contaminants pouring into the river.

"If something like that goes wrong," Lester opined, "there's no fixing it."

'Every day's been better'

When Lester and Mitchell set out on Friday, they put their 17-foot, 40-pound custom Navarro canoe into a trickle of Silver Bow Creek that was "inches deep and feet wide," Lester said. They covered about 15 winding river miles that day, much of it walking with the canoe and their 60 pounds of gear. But "every day's been better than the last," he said, as they found deeper, wider, faster waters as Silver Bow flowed into the Clark Fork and the Clark Fork picked up steam once Rock Creek flowed into it.

The cousins expect to spend between 40 and 60 days on their trip to the mouth of the Columbia, averaging about 30 river miles a day. Fast waters Tuesday helped them cover at least 60 miles of the Clark Fork. As of midday Wednesday, they were on pace to make it in 42 days. Lester has done multi-day river trips of up to six days. His cousin is learning on the water.

"This is actually my first ever canoe trip — never been in a canoe before," Mitchell said. "Now that we're actually in the water and it's flowing well, I think it's going well."

Silver Bow, they said, was a challenge. And the upcoming Alberton Gorge will test them too: The infamous whitewater during high flow is impassable, so they'll haul their boat and gear on a 15-mile portage around the gorge — the longest planned portage of the route.

Lester said he dreamt of paddling from Butte to the Pacific since he was a child, noting that "the rivers used to be the highways" for Native Americans, and then early white settlers. He fleshed out the plan during college at Montana State University, and honed it over the past winter. He said he supports "restoring wild and free-flowing rivers and reconnect(ing) Indigenous voices" with their ancestral waterways.

In addition to Smurfit-Stone, the pair hope to raise awareness around the former nuclear production site at Hanford, Washington, and some of the more than 40 dams between Missoula and the mouth of the Columbia River. Lester said that "all this information that we bring to people, it's all out there" already, in part because of groups like American Rivers and the Clark Fork Coalition. In determining which dams are most in need of removal for cultural and environmental reasons, he said, tribal nations "have done all the hard work."

"We're realistic that (dams are) part of what runs society," he said, "but there's a lot of broken and useless dams that need to be removed."

The pair are picking up knowledge of their own, too, in addition to learning about the sites they visit.

"I've learned a lot this trip," Mitchell said. "I've always thought rivers were cool, but there's a lot to 'em."