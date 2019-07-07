Author appearances

"Montana Horse Racing: A History" (The History Press) by Brenda Wahler goes on sale Monday, July 8, for $21.99. Wahler will be signing at a release party in Helena at the Montana Book Co., 331 Last Chance Gulch, from 6-8 p.m. She'll be at Browsing Bison Books in Deer Lodge on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the State Fair race meet in Great Falls July 20-21 and 28-30.