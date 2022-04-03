From homelessness and addiction to hard-fought success: A Missoula housing journey

There are an estimated 558 homeless individuals and families in Missoula, and on the bitterly cold New Year's Day of 2022, Trina Everhart and her husband were forced to join those ranks. The high temperature in Missoula was 13 degrees that day and it dropped to zero that night.

It was a classic Missoula housing displacement story, one that's happened to an increasing number of renters in the last few years.

“My landlord had told us that they were going to remodel the house and increase the rent,” Everhart explained. “And they’re like, ‘We’ll give you a great reference and give you your deposit back.’ But we were stuck. We had nothing, you know.”

Missoula’s rising rent prices and housing costs had claimed another two victims. They found themselves on the street, facing a market beyond their financial reach at the time.

"The housing situation in Missoula is awful," she said. "There's just no options. The barriers are huge."

Everhart experienced what thousands of Missoulians have faced when they suddenly find themselves in that precarious situation. It meant months of uncertainty, sleeping at her daughter-in-law’s house or her boss’s place.

Because of a felony conviction stemming from addiction in her past, and because landlords want to see that your income is three times the rent, she couldn't get anyone to call her back.

She sent out over 25 applications, and all she heard was crickets. That meant $500 in application fees that she'll never get back.

"It was horrendous," she said. "I ended up actually getting physically sick from the stress of it all. I thought about just getting a camper, but there's nowhere to put it."

She couldn’t sleep at the homeless shelter because she’s an employee.

Everhart works as a team leader at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter in Missoula, which is operated by the nonprofit Poverello Center homeless shelter. So she works every day, sometimes 70 hours a week, with people who are facing the same realities she had to face on that bitter cold New Year’s Day.

“At least I had a job or you know, I’m not suffering from mental illness,” she said. “I don’t know how the people here stand a chance. If you put 'homeless' or put the address of a homeless shelter, (landlords) don't even look at (an application)."

She realized that even with her decent paycheck she couldn't compete in a market that was hovering around a 1% rental vacancy rate.

"It's the barriers that everybody faces here that you can’t find housing unless you have money," she said. "We couldn’t find anything. Landlords have their pick of people with a lot of money over the people with so-so money or people with (low-income housing) vouchers.”

'Shelter mom'

Everhart, now in her 50s, was born and raised in Missoula. She struggled with substance abuse in her younger days. A 14-year clean streak went down the drain one day.

"I tell people I got high one time for two years," she said. "And that was after a bunch of deaths. The loss that I had, I got a case of the f---its."

She did time in prison at one point in her past. But she's been in recovery, clean, for seven years. She always knew she wanted to help others with recovery because she felt like she could connect with users in a way that only someone who knows that darkness can.

So she applied to work at the Poverello Center in December of 2020 and got a job as a direct care worker, and was soon promoted. Both her sons now work at the Johnson Street shelter as well, and she chairs a weekly meeting for people struggling with addiction. She’s essentially the “shelter mom” now.

“I mean, I guess I wouldn’t be who I am today without my past,” she said. “So it’s not one of my proudest moments, but here I am being able to help and give back. And you know, seeing people get housed is huge.”

At any given moment, she’s either talking with clients at the shelter, just listening to their problems and concerns, or helping them navigate laundry or getting hot chocolate or figuring out how to complete a job application.

“I love it here,” she said. “I go around and check with all the guests and stuff. I have a pretty good relationship with most of them. And I just check in, see what their plans are for the day."

She helps people get connected to resources such as IDs or sack lunches.

It’s a crowded facility, and people are often trying to navigate the world without the benefit of personal resources or generational wealth.

“We do a lot of refereeing, a lot of conflict mediation,” she explained. "For the most part, if you give respect, you get respect. It's a lot. But it's very rewarding."

Success story

To find herself suddenly in the same situation as the clients she served was complex, to say the least. But it did give her a perspective that allowed her to have a connection to the clients she was trying to help.

“I've been homeless since Jan. 1 and working in a homeless shelter,” she said. “Everybody’s just one check away from being here. A lot of people have a stigma on homeless people. They’re not bad people. I mean, for the most part, they’re just people that are down on their luck.”

Because she checked the box that asks if you’ve had a felony conviction on her housing application, even though the conviction was seven years ago, she felt landlords were ignoring her.

Finally, one day in March, she was notified that her housing voucher had been accepted at a small apartment. She moved in on Saturday, March 26.

"I got the call when I was at work and went out there (to the main room of the shelter) and told everybody, and it was like a big celebration for everybody," she said. "They seem to live through us vicariously. But you know, it can be done."

She is now a success story. The only apartment that accepted her is 10 miles from her job and is $1,100 a month, but it's still a place to sleep at night.

"I got out of prison," she said. "I've got a place to live, I've got my kids, I've got my grandkids. It can be done. Everything can work out. You can overcome these barriers. And so it gives them hope."

But many people searching for a place to call their own face more obstacles than Everhart.

"You know, addiction is huge here, and mental illness," she said. "And there just isn't enough places to put people that they can feel safe or that they can get the resources they need. And it's sad. I wish there was more options and less stigma."

But if there's anyone that can connect to the struggle, and push people to keep going even in the face of hopelessness, it's Trina.

"It’s, you know, 'I’ve been there' and I think that's one of the best things about this job is I've been homeless," she said. "I’ve had addiction. I’ve been through legal stuff. It’s one of those things where I can relate to them. And if you can relate to them, they are more willing to help out and get help themselves."

Every day, she's working to help people take one more step toward leaving the shelter.

"One gal we’ve got right now, she had nothing," she recalled. "And we’ve gotten her her IDs. She just found out she can get her driver’s license back. And you know, those are the small victories we all look for."

And some of the shelter's most chronically homeless people sometimes get housed.

"And you know, other people are looking at that and thinking, wow, maybe it can happen," Everhart said. "But with housing the way it is, even with vouchers, a lot of people have a stigma on homeless people."

Shelter closing

The emergency winter shelter closes for the season on April 18. It has slept up to 150 people per night since it opened in November, and those people will all be out on the streets looking for other places.

Jesse Jaeger, who was recently the director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center (he now has another job at a local nonprofit) spoke about the shelter's impact at a legislative committee meeting in March.

"We are proud to say that so far this winter, we have not had anyone die of exposure on the streets here in Missoula," he said. "As positive as that is, in April the shelter's doors close and all those individuals are looking for somewhere to sleep at night. Many of them end up by the rivers, under bridges and on sidewalks."

Jaeger said that 40% of Missoula's shelter clients have an income and struggle to find housing because of the current market prices.

"Many people don't know that," he said. "There's a common misconception that individuals staying at the shelter aren't working, that they aren't trying hard enough."

Instead, Jaeger said, they shower at the shelter and dig through their backpacks for clean work clothes. They take a sack lunch and head to work. The Poverello Center had to operate on a lottery system at times this year because it was so full, so they are uncertain of having a bed at that facility.

"They return to the shelter again at night in hopes that they made the lottery and will have a bed to sleep in again tonight," Jaeger said. "They are trying to save enough money to get into their own housing, but as the rental prices keep rising, their hopes for housing slip further away."

Jaeger said that Housing Choice and Section 8 vouchers allow individuals to pay 30% of their income to rent and utilities. The remainder, up to a maximum allowable amount, is paid by the voucher. The problem, he said, is that the maximum allowable amount of the vouchers, called fair market rent, is significantly lower than the actual rents. For example, the fair market rent is $1,020 for a two-bedroom in Missoula, but Jaeger said a two-bedroom apartment in town is often listed at between $1,500 and $1,700 a month.

He also believes the state needs to lower barriers to housing for people who don't have an impeccable rental history. He said that some legislators have proposed a "ban the box" law in Montana that would keep landlords from asking if people have a felony conviction.

"That would ensure that returning citizens from incarceration are not permanently punished from being able to ask for housing," he said. The state could also make funding available to landlords to defray the risk to landlords who house those who've been previously incarcerated.

"The day-to-day risk and challenges that come with not having a house intensifies mental health and trauma symptoms," Jaeger explained.

'Finally able to relax'

Everhart knows that all too well. Setting up her new apartment this week, she's finally able to relax from the wounds of getting rejected for housing.

"It’s really hard, you know, not to have some place to call your own," she said. "Your stability is rocked and you just have no place to go and unwind."

What motivates her now is helping others get housing, and especially helping others avoid the pitfalls she fell into at times.

"People ask me all the time, how do you go to work every day with people that are high and intoxicated and being in recovery?" she said. "I'm like, it just reminds me of where I don’t want to go back to."

