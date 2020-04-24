From Lolo to Finland: Osprey webcam goes global

LOLO — Got the COVID blues? There’s a bunch of big birds that just might brighten your day.
Nesting osprey in Finland, Scotland, British Columbia and eight locations in the United State can be coming your way starting May 1, all on sophisticated web cameras and coordinated from a little red office on the Bitterroot River.
The Awesome Osprey Classroom is the brainchild of SuzAnne Miller, and it’s the culmination of years of dreaming while turning her own nest cams at Dunrovin Ranch in Lolo into learning and living centers for schools, senior homes and whoever else wants to click on.
“This year is a little different because we have 12 nests that we’re going to be watching,” Miller said. “Every week for 17 weeks we will have a broadcast on Tuesday at 2:30 that’s related to osprey.”
Some of the world’s best scientists are lined up, as well as artists and a book club centered around David Gessner’s book “Soaring with Fidel: An Osprey Odyssey from Cape Cod to Cuba and Beyond.”
A classroom portal will allow subscribers ($20 for the course, with scholarships available) to log on and do some citizen research. Michael Academia, a 40-year-old master’s candidate at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, will compile the data for his master’s thesis and The Journal of Raptor Research.
“He’s picked up all these as a way to basically measure the health of the fisheries by way of what osprey are able to bring to the nest,” said James Wasem, the project’s technical director in that high-tech little red shed.
In past years Dunrovin has conducted such research on its own nest, with four cameras and infrared lights. Passionate participants far and near have studied how long the male osprey incubates the eggs as opposed to the female, the latter being Harriet, who's back at the ranch for at least her 11th year.
“This year we’re taking a big turn and we’re adding a lot more facets to it, including those 12 cameras,” Wasem said. “There’s a random number generator on (the website), so when you log in, you have a nest assigned to you, 1 through 12. Your job for the next 10 minutes is to watch, say, Nest No. 5 and tell us what you see.”
After that you can observe whatever nest and scene you want, he said.
Maybe you’ll catch the sun setting over the Gulf of Bothnia from an osprey cam in Satakunnan Saakset, on the west shore of Finland, as Wasem did a few mornings ago.
“I called my wife over and said, ‘You’ve got to check this out,'” he said. “I’m getting to watch a gorgeous sunset on the other side of the world, and people can do the same with us. It’s kind of like live watch parties.”
Another camera is positioned on Seilii Island, off the southwest toe of Finland and 150 miles across the gulf from Stockholm, Sweden.
The 12 cameras aren’t for general public viewing, but Wasem spun through a demonstration at 2:30 p.m. Thursday as one in a series of rainstorms passed through Lolo.
The sun was low in the west in the Loch of the Lowes in Scotland, 45 miles north of Edinburgh, just before the camera went to infrared black and white.
“Just after the golden hour,” Wasem noted.
Cars passed by underneath as a lone female picked at sticks in an eggless nest on a de-energized power pole in Osoyoos, British Columbia, just across the border from Washington.
The wind was howling around a female osprey and her nest on the City of Boulder’s Valmont Reservoir in Colorado. To the south, in Pitkin County, Colorado, between Glenwood Springs and Aspen, another female flapped her wings and hunkered down in the afternoon wind.
Birds nicknamed Ricky, with his prototypical all-white breast, and the larger Lucy, wearing the female’s speckled “necklace,” were well into the incubation phase near Lake Murray, South Carolina. Lucy had arrived on Feb. 28, and Ricky on March 8, and their third egg was laid on April 6.
Tom and Audrey had three eggs to incubate on Kent Island, 10 miles across Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland. The third arrived on Wednesday, Earth Day, the same day Electra laid her first egg of the spring in Cowlitz County, Washington, on the Columbia River near Longview.
The Savannah, Georgia, nest and camera are 80 feet above an Audubon International Certified golf course at The Landings on Skidaway Island, near the outlet of the Wilmington River and a handful of miles from the Atlantic shoreline.
“We want to make sure we’re getting osprey that are doing coastal fishing, or river fishing like they are here, or lake fishing,” Wasem said. “It’ll be fascinating to see if landlocked osprey have different fishing patterns or quotas than their seawater counterparts.”
Back at Dunrovin, there was live action, though not as lively as on the day before. An as-yet unnamed male osprey seemed to have Harriet to himself, swooping in, breeding and swooping away again several times.
“Harriet has gone through these multiple male mates this spring for whatever reason,” Miller said. “Yesterday was unbelievable. There were three or four different males fighting at the nest. She laid an egg, and one guy threw it out. It was just pandemonium.”
Hal, Harriet’s companion for the past few years, probably isn’t one of the males involved. Howler, so named because he arrived one evening last week around the COVID-19 “howling hour” of 8 p.m. came away with a gash on his chest when the confrontation turned physical.
The Awesome Osprey Classroom will allow students young and old to track such dramas through the nesting, breeding, and incubating season in four countries and a dozen landscapes. Come late spring or earlier, eggs will start hatching, parents will take turns feeding their young and, as they grow throughout the summer, the chicks will test their wings, all on camera. The program will continue through September.
“There’s just a huge story out here,” Miller said. “For the last 7½ years we’ve been trying to perfect this technically. You can’t market something if it’s not technologically sound. But we finally got it working, and it works beautifully.”
She has seen how sharing in these osprey dramas appeals to a segment of the population that’s more isolated than ever by COVID-19.
“People come to care about each other immensely,” Miller said. “I’ve done a lot of research about it, in terms of why it works. It’s something Montana needs to know about right now. The sense of place is huge, and you can create a sense of place online. People think of this as a second home because they come to know it.”
