From Lolo to Finland: Osprey webcam goes global

The Savannah, Georgia, nest and camera are 80 feet above an Audubon International Certified golf course at The Landings on Skidaway Island, near the outlet of the Wilmington River and a handful of miles from the Atlantic shoreline.

“We want to make sure we’re getting osprey that are doing coastal fishing, or river fishing like they are here, or lake fishing,” Wasem said. “It’ll be fascinating to see if landlocked osprey have different fishing patterns or quotas than their seawater counterparts.”

Back at Dunrovin, there was live action, though not as lively as on the day before. An as-yet unnamed male osprey seemed to have Harriet to himself, swooping in, breeding and swooping away again several times.

“Harriet has gone through these multiple male mates this spring for whatever reason,” Miller said. “Yesterday was unbelievable. There were three or four different males fighting at the nest. She laid an egg, and one guy threw it out. It was just pandemonium.”

Hal, Harriet’s companion for the past few years, probably isn’t one of the males involved. Howler, so named because he arrived one evening last week around the COVID-19 “howling hour” of 8 p.m. came away with a gash on his chest when the confrontation turned physical.