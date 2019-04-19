Send Off Gala

Miss Montana is slated to fly out of Missoula for Normandy on May 13. A Send Off Gala/fundraiser will be held Saturday, May 11, at 5 p.m. at the Museum of Mountain Flying, 5843 Aviation Way, Missoula. All ages are welcome, and kids 5 and under are free. Advanced tickets are $65 each or $100 per couple. Party attire: Military, 1940s or Montana dress. Call 406-240-0395 or 406-250-8381 or email N24320@icloud.com to sign up.

Do you have stories from your or a family member's World War II experience? go to the Miss Montana to Normandy website or Facebook or contact Katy Anderson at 406-880-2060.