Jamison Aimsback spent the majority of his high school summers attending a camp at the University of Montana called Upward Bound. But only a year after enrolling at the flagship, he decided he wanted to move back home to Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
“I wasn't ready, and a lot of it had to do with my family because my grandparents were dying," said Aimsback, a Blackfeet tribal member.
At the time, Aimsback's parents were caring for his grandparents, and he felt that his family needed him to help watch the younger kids.
“Another person here is another person that could help,” he said, tearing up. “My grandma taught me a lot, like the bigger your family, the more you could succeed.”
Aimsback is far from the only Native American student who has moved home to help family members. Family and social responsibilities are among many challenges that cause Native students to leave school and move back home.
While Native students at large universities face many of the same challenges as low-income and first generation students — such as a lack of financial stability and institutional knowledge from family members — they also face unique barriers stemming from historical trauma.
Students cite culture shock, alienation, tokenism, racism, a lack of cultural sensitivity and self-doubt. They often don't see indigenous role models.
Shalbilyn Tall Whiteman, a current UM student and Blackfeet tribal member, visited home this spring to attend funerals for two family members within the same month.
"That's probably one of the biggest struggles for me as a Native student because I am a very family-oriented person," Tall Whiteman said. "If I have to go home for a funeral, I'm going to choose that because that's my family. … That's my support system."
Leading up to her grandmother's death, Tall Whiteman emailed her teachers and explained that her grandmother was sick and that she might have to go home to attend her funeral, with traditions that last five days. Some teachers were responsive, but she said others didn't even reply to her emails.
Tall Whiteman's anxiety mounted as she waited to hear back from professors while also trying to be present for her family.
"While everyone was eating dinner, I was writing my papers, I was doing my homework," she said. "It was like I couldn’t be fully there, and I couldn’t be fully here."
Her grandmother’s funeral took place the week before spring break, after which Tall Whiteman's mom’s stepfather passed away. Tall Whiteman tried to work on assignments but struggled to balance academics with grieving.
"I was there on his deathbed, and I was so stressed out that I was writing an angry email," Tall Whiteman said. “I was just like, ‘My grandpa passed and how sad is it that I can’t be here mentally.'"
Tall Whiteman decided not to send the email, but the professor failed Tall Whiteman in the course. She said the grade almost cost her her financial aid, and potential ability to afford a college education.
At the time, Tall Whiteman didn’t know about UM's class attendance/absence policy that says professors can excuse students for cultural or ceremonial leave, as well as family emergencies. The policy only permits students to miss up to five days, which Native students say can fall short of the span of funeral traditions.
Tall Whiteman successfully appealed to keep her financial aid. Now, though, she’s waiting to hear back on another appeal to pay late for her summer semester because the lengthy process caused her to miss payment deadlines.
Tall Whiteman's adoptive dad, Everett Armstrong, had a similar experience about 15 years ago when an aunt passed away. Armstrong said he wasn't able to recover academically from missing classes, and the death ultimately led to him dropping out of UM.
“I feel like I wasn’t being heard when I told them, ‘I’m going home for a funeral,’” Armstrong said.
About a year ago, drops in enrollment at the University of Montana had led to budget cuts across campus that left programs such as American Indian Student Services sparse.
However, the state's flagship universities have also made efforts geared to increasing retention and graduation for Native students. For example, in 2010, UM constructed the Payne Family Native American Center, and in the most recent school year, Montana State University in Bozeman broke ground on its own center for Native students.
The centers house Native American studies departments and support services, while also acting as gathering places where students can spend time and let their guard down around peers.
"That's really important … that they know other students who are going through the same experience and that they have maybe a safe space on campus that they can go to and share what those struggles and challenges are," said Karla Bird, the president of BCC who earned her doctorate degree at UM in educational leadership.
Bird said she's seen MSU work to obtain funding for increased supports for Native students, while UM is hiring a top administrator who will work on building relationships with tribes and tribal colleges.
"That is really, really great to see," Bird said. "We always thought it was important to have representation at that level."
Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian said he believes a cultural gap has existed for a long time. "You fix it by focusing on it."
For example, the Montana Board of Regents is adjusting the way it funds campuses to put a greater emphasis on minority achievement, he said. He also noted a significant milestone in the most recent legislative session.
"David Yarlott, head of a group of tribal college presidents, said he feels like this is the most productive time that they've had, their team working with my team. I take great pride in that," Christian said. "We're working to bridge longstanding cultural gaps that are there, but it takes some time."
At larger institutions, students say they learn a lot about Western society and U.S. history, but they don't learn about Blackfeet or American Indian history, even in Montana. In classes, they’re sometimes put on the spot to represent all Native people, although there are more than 500 nations with differing cultures.
"In the curriculum, in the classroom, in the textbooks, or even in the faculty, there's no reflection or representation, so that can be challenging," said Bird.
The lack of representation leaves some Native students feel alienated.
During his time in the music program at UM, Aimsback said he felt like a “live specimen” who was respected enough to be kept in class, but not enough for his opinion to be heard even when he held the expertise.
“They would use these big words that I didn't know nothing about, about my own culture, about the music that I've experienced my whole life, and they hovered this authority over me,” he said. “But I’m the prime person to ask about that. Like, I can tell you about the beaver story, about how that came to be in a hand game song.”
Aimsback went to UM because he wanted to be a music teacher and experience the world outside the reservation. But when he got there, he experienced culture shock and said the curriculum was more intense than he expected, even after participating in college prep programs.
“I knew how I wanted to experience music, and it wasn't quite like that ... Like, they're trying so hard to make me feel welcomed and stuff but it was just like, it was hard,” Aimsback said.
Native students face myriad challenges that begin when they first arrive on campus, such as not having enough money to pay for a $20 student ID at summer orientation, or struggling to ask for help and guidance because their grandmother or an auntie had always asked for them.
“We had an SKC (Salish and Kootenai College) student who got in line to start the process of getting the forms, IDs and stuff, and he called his grandma and asked if it was too late for registration at BCC,” said Cinnamon Crawford, a GEAR UP specialist at Browning Public Schools.
“I said ‘What happened?’ because he had a scholarship for SKC to play basketball, and he said, ‘I saw the crowd, and I just got scared,’” Crawford said.
At GEAR UP, Crawford and Melanie Magee, the Browning program coordinator, work with students before they graduate high school to increase college and career readiness. The federally grant-funded program also offers support for students in their first year of college. Every year, Crawford and Magee visit campuses to deliver care packages and ask students how they’re doing, what their grades are like and what they need help with.
Developing a sense of identity and understanding tribal history are also important to student success.
Alden Spoonhunter, a BCC instructor, said he thinks the college does a good job of instilling pride back into students from a communal world view, which encourages students to think about how they can use their education to better their community.
As a student at UM, Bird said she remembers thinking, "None of this connects to me. How can I use this? How can I use this for my community?"
At tribal colleges like BCC and Salish Kootenai College on the Flathead reservation, students receive a tribal-centered education and even learn traditions such as beadwork.
“When they feel those cultural values and they see them in their education, they see themselves reflected … and that's where we're going to find success,” Bird said.
After moving back to Browning, Aimsback started attending BCC where he's working toward his associate’s degree.
"I still wanted to hold what it meant to be Blackfeet, what it meant to know this knowledge, to have the right to know it," he said.
Aimsback said BCC "opens his heart up," and he's grown a lot during his time there. He served as the 2018-2019 student body president and participates in a number of clubs, while also working as a U.S. Department of Agriculture intern with the goal of helping to bring food sovereignty to the reservation.
He also wrote a song for his grandparents that he sometimes plays on the piano in the BCC arts building. He said the stars remind him of his grandparents and his grandma would always tell him about the star people, so he wanted to incorporate their stories into a song.
“There's turbulence in the air, like some changes that happen … then the tension builds and builds and then the tension goes and it starts to get quiet because after so much pressure, something has to explode,” he said. "And then it settles down and it starts all over."