Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of John and Carrie Leiberg.
“I feel like they’ve done a good job of staying under the radar,” said Jack Nisbet of Spokane, who wrote a book about the influential couple and is coming to Lolo, Hamilton, Missoula and Kalispell for presentations on successive evenings this week to talk about them.
The Leibergs arrived in northern Idaho in 1885. Carrie Leiberg (1852-1936) was a pioneer doctor with a remarkable story of her own as a champion for public health in challenging environs. Her husband, then, is the dreamer in Nisbet’s 2018 “The Dreamer and the Doctor: A Forest Lover and a Physician on the Edge of the Frontier.”
John Leiberg (1853-1913) was a Swedish immigrant who went from prospector to an influential field agent for the U.S. Forest Commission in the years before the U.S. Forest Service. He surveyed Montana’s Bitterroot and Idaho’s Clearwater drainages in the 1890s, collecting plants along the route Lewis and Clark followed nearly a century earlier.
That’s the connection Nisbet will explore Tuesday night at the Lolo Community Center, in the first monthly meeting of the fall for the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Nisbet is best known in these parts for “Sources of the River,” his award-winning biography of fur agent and mapmaker David Thompson, namesake of Thompson Falls. “The Collector” was the story of David Douglas, the Scottish botanist whose discoveries in the Pacific Northwest included the fir tree that bears his name.
Thompson, Douglas and John Leiberg all related their findings back to those of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805-1806, Nisbet said. Leiberg was specifically instructed to try to match the flora of the Bitterroots and Clearwater with those so diligently collected and recorded by the Corps of Discovery.
“That was sort of built in to everybody who followed them, in a way we don’t really understand today,” said Nisbet.
Leiberg was writing about the effects of climate change in the 1800s, warning Washington, D.C., of ecological devastation of public lands.
The Smithsonian’s Natural Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., contains a collection of eight field books from Leiberg’s wanderings in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and California from 1894 to 1901. The catalog note advises: “Leiberg’s field notes tend to be long and very descriptive of his trips. Plant lists often include habitat and altitude information along with collector number, scientific name, and location.”
Nisbet said the young National Geographic Magazine published an article by John Leiberg in 1899 called, “Is Climatic Aridity Impending On the Pacific Slope? The Testimony of the Forest.”
“He describes different places where he’s done forest surveys that tree species are changing in very much the terms we talk about today,” Nisbet said. “Everything he and Carrie do relates to today. The hard part for me is I want to use this book to talk about the issues we deal with now, but to do that you have to put them in our world.”
Nisbet will talk about the Leibergs at each of four stops in his western Montana tour, but he’ll have a different approach at each.
“I don’t like to repeat myself,” he said with a laugh.
His Tuesday program at 7 p.m. in Lolo is titled “Following Lewis and Clark: David Thompson, David Douglas, and John Leiberg.” Appearances Wednesday in Hamilton at Chapter One Book Store, 252 Main St., (6 p.m.); and at Fact and Fiction Books in Missoula, 220 South Higgins Ave., (7 p.m.) will feature different readings from “The Dreamer and the Doctor.” He calls his presentation Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Museum at Central School, 124 2nd Ave., “John and Carrie Leiberg in Salish Country.”