Frozen fun: Ice skating on the Oval fosters campus community at UM

Once the temperatures dropped, UM first opened the pond-style rink to faculty, students and staff, but has since invited the wider Missoula community to participate.

“The most fun I have is when there’s little kids out there and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, can you teach me how to skate? Can you teach me how to go backwards?’” Kosiak said. “That is what has been so much fun and it’s amazing being able to inspire younger kids to want to skate.”

The rink is maintained by student employees, as well as anyone else who wants to chip in some elbow grease.

The employees recently created a DIY-style mini Zamboni for the ice and they have shovels on site for anyone who wants to clear snow.

"We feel like it's a community effort," Smith said.

To make the rink more accessible to both students and the public, UM is also offering rental skates through the UC Game Room. Smith said they received a $3,500 donation from local construction company Knife River and partnered with local hockey gear store Hockeywolf to secure the rentals.