Frozen fun: Ice skating on the Oval fosters campus community at UM

As snowflakes gently fell and the noontime bells of Main Hall rang out over campus this past Wednesday, Sydney Kosiak glided gracefully through a fresh layer of snow atop the University of Montana’s new ice rink.
She spun toward her skating partner, Justin Hergett, who whipped her into a whirling rotation, swinging her round and round by holding onto her ankles, her head nearly grazing the frozen surface before she safely landed on two skates.
The pair called the move a “fly away,” which they said is the “safer” version of the “headbanger,” one of the most dangerous moves in skating.
“It’s just so amazing to be able to skate outside,” said Kosiak, a freshman studying early education. “It’s so freeing and being able to look up at the mountain and the ‘M’ is just surreal. I love it.”
The idea for the ice rink on UM’s Oval came about this fall as a way to provide students with an in-person gathering place that would be safe during a pandemic.
“We thought, let’s do some fire pits and an ice rink to welcome students back in the winter and do outdoor programming so that students can engage in person,” said Adrianne Smith, the University Center director who is overseeing the rink operations. “It’s that whole concept of the need to have community and that’s what it’s about.”
Rink open every day
Kosiak and Hergett, who met before college on a nationwide tour performing for Disney on Ice, are two of the many students, faculty and staff taking advantage of UM’s new centerpiece.
Hergett, a freshman studying business, said they’ve been on the ice every day since it opened a few weeks ago.
“I haven’t walked by when there’s not somebody using (the ice rink or fire pits),” he said. "It has made a pretty big impact on people."
In contrast to last fall, the ice rink and the inviting new outdoor gathering place UM created has allowed students to meet each other and build friendships, Hergett said, adding that’s especially important as a freshman.
“I’m super, super happy that they did it personally because it’s been really sad," he said. "We haven’t been able to meet anyone really and the first person that I met from any of my classes the last two semesters I met skating,” adding the classmates recognized each other from a Zoom course. “I really think it just invites so many people into the skating community and really builds friendships.”
The rink is open every day, mainly for open skate, but group reservations are also available. Smith said those slots have been filling up quickly.
“It’s pretty full through next week,” she said Tuesday.
One of the groups excited about the new attraction on campus is UM’s Hockey Club, which played its first games on the rink on Saturday.
Seth Boogaard, treasurer of UM Hockey, said the group has been talking about pushing for a rink on campus for years.
“They’ve heard our prayers,” he said, adding the club usually has to rent Glacier Ice Rink to play or wait for the Pineview Park pond in the Rattlesnake to clear out. “That we can rent it and it’s on the house, I mean that awesome.”
While the rink isn’t as big as Glacier Ice Rink, it’s plenty big for three-on-three or even five-on-five.
“We haven’t been able to meet on campus and do any hockey stuff, besides like eat pizza and talk about it,” Boogaard said. "So now we have the opportunity to play."
Weather not cooperative
Made by EZ ICE, the rink only took a morning for Facilities Services to set up. The wait for solid ice was a bit longer.
“We filled it and the weather wasn’t so cooperative,” Smith said. “The freezing component took a while. It was up for a couple weeks before we could actually open it. And then we had the wind storm that added leaves.”
Once the temperatures dropped, UM first opened the pond-style rink to faculty, students and staff, but has since invited the wider Missoula community to participate.
“The most fun I have is when there’s little kids out there and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, can you teach me how to skate? Can you teach me how to go backwards?’” Kosiak said. “That is what has been so much fun and it’s amazing being able to inspire younger kids to want to skate.”
The rink is maintained by student employees, as well as anyone else who wants to chip in some elbow grease.
The employees recently created a DIY-style mini Zamboni for the ice and they have shovels on site for anyone who wants to clear snow.
"We feel like it's a community effort," Smith said.
To make the rink more accessible to both students and the public, UM is also offering rental skates through the UC Game Room. Smith said they received a $3,500 donation from local construction company Knife River and partnered with local hockey gear store Hockeywolf to secure the rentals.
“I think that especially now since they’re renting skates, it’s really available to anyone,” Hergett said. “And the ice isn’t as slick as regular ice, so it makes it even easier for beginners to skate.”
Others just simply observe, Smith said.
“Even people who don’t skate think it’s absolutely amazing. Some people just stop and watch other skaters,” she said.
Decades in the making
It’s been several decades since UM has had an official ice rink. In the early 1900s, students would often seek out puddles in low-lying areas where the water had frozen to skate on and play hockey.
“In fact, they would put it in the Kaimin,” said Hannah Soukup, the oral history curator for the Mansfield Library, adding the student paper would report on makeshift rinks that formed and tell students where to find them.
In the 1950s, there was an official ice rink near the old Field House area where the campus swimming pool currently sits. According to archived Kaimin articles, the rink closed in 1960 and though students lobbied to have it reopened in 1964, they were unsuccessful.
More makeshift skating likely occurred in the decades that followed, but the campus hasn’t had an official rink since.
“I love that this is something that they did years ago and they were like, ‘I think this was a good year to bring it back,’” said Hergett of the rink’s return during a tough school year.
Smith said the plan is to set the ice rink up every winter going forward. Next year, they hope they can plan bigger events around the attraction.
“Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could show the movie ‘Frozen’ and have people skating?” she said. “We own the ice rink and we plan to have this as an annual program on the Oval.”
Compared to the fall, Smith said the atmosphere on campus feels more like it used to before the pandemic, pointing to the charming winter wonderland they’ve created on the Oval which lures people in.
“We’re definitely seeing engagement now," she said. "We definitely see people on the Oval, whereas fall … you just didn’t have the activity that we normally have on campus. The atmosphere just wasn’t there that we normally have. Now we’re seeing faculty, staff and students on campus and walking across the Oval.”