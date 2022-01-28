Fugitive in custody following chase across Idaho, Montana border

A man is in custody following a multi-agency chase around eastern Idaho and western Montana Thursday night into Friday morning.

Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, led law enforcement on a pursuit across the Idaho-Montana border starting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said.

Spitzer was on the run from authorities in Washington state after he was suspected of stealing a vehicle and other items in east Snohomish County, according to the Associated Press. He was at the scene of an accident last Friday but fled.

The following day, law enforcement chased him into the woods near Gold Bar in Washington state, but he got away. Then, on Sunday, he got into another accident in Chelan County in Washington but fled that scene, too, according to the AP.

Officers searched for him in Post Falls, Idaho on Wednesday when a firearm was reported stolen from someone's house, but Spitzer was able to elude officials. His next encounter with law enforcement happened in Kellogg, Idaho, on Thursday night, the AP reported. Officers pursued him over Lookout Pass and into Montana.

Montana Highway Patrol was able to disable his vehicle near the Haugan exit on Interstate 90, but Spitzer fled on foot after threatening officials with a handgun. Authorities found and arrested him shortly after 9 a.m. Friday in a trailer in an RV park behind the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar, Sheriff Toth said. They located him using a canine unit and arrested him.

While he did not fire any shots at law enforcement in Montana, he did in Idaho, Sheriff Toth said. There were no injuries to any officers, but Spitzer was bitten by the dog.

In 2011, Spitzer was sentenced for shooting at a sheriff's deputy in Nevada, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Toth thanked the several agencies that responded to the incident, including Mineral County Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals from Missoula, Montana Highway Patrol, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and other agencies from both states.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, Toth said.

