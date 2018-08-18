Fun size took on a whole new meaning Saturday as parents and children left the Tonka toys at home in exchange for the real deal.
The first Missoula Under Construction event, where children as young as 2 years old got to operate the construction equipment and heavy machinery alongside professionals, gave kids a hands-on look at potential career fields at an early age.
"It's a viable career path, working with your hands," said Jim Schafer, owner of Straightedge Construction and a first-year carpentry teacher at the University of Montana's Missoula College.
Schafer attended the event at Fort Missoula Regional Park with his son Christopher, 6, and daughter Camryn, 9.
"They're not afraid to get their hands dirty and try new things," Schafer said.
The event was also built as a fundraiser for the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, the culmination of a year of planning and organizing the event with the help of Jackson Contractor Group, Midway Rental, Riverside Contracting and Farmer's State Bank.
It's a great opportunity for the food bank, director of development and advocacy Jess Allred said, which has been experiencing unexpected growth with the new facility built last year by Jackson Contracting. In June 2017, the food bank provided 9,000 services (a family of four would receive four services), while that number reached 11,500 services last month.
The Kids Table summer meal program grew this year as well, providing more than 16,000 meals to local kids who depend on breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria as a main source of nutrition during the school year, and need that support in the summer months as well.
"That new facility has broken down barriers for access," Allred said. "(This fundraiser) helps us keep pace with that need."
More than 2,400 people came through the gate on Saturday to pull the levers on the excavator, get a third-story view from the scissor lift and build a small four-walled structure brick-by-brick.
Children donned plastic construction hats to play the part. Under a large pop-up tent, a dozen or more stations were set up with activities like fitting pipes and connecting an electrical circuit through potatoes.
Teresita Martinez Friess could hardly keep up with her kids as they hurtled toward the Life Flight helicopter parked nearby.
"They're just mesmerized by the size," she said of the equipment enchanting her children. "It's like the dinosaurs."
The construction workers at each activity beamed as kids jumped out of the equipment and squealed at their parents with delight.
"They don't get to do this every day," said Hattie Redmon, communications director for Jackson Contracting. "We forget how cool construction is, because we're in it every day."
Allred said she was pleasantly surprised Saturday with the turnout for the inaugural event. The nearby parking lot had maxed out about an hour after the gate opened.
"You don't know what to expect with a new event," she said.
Next year, she said, the event may grow to include activities for kids in middle and high school. Nationally, labor force employment for the 16-to-24 age group fell 5.3 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to the Census Bureau, and is expected to drop another 6.3 percent between 2016 and 2026.
Schafer, the business owner and teacher on site with his two kids, said presenting construction to kids at a younger age may be a way to break through that decline in the labor workforce. He's already bringing his little ones with him on supply runs to Home Depot to get materials for weekend projects around the house, he said.
"For so long kids have been pushed so hard for a four-year degree," Schafer said. "The pendulum has swung so far away from hard labor. There's a very viable job path in construction."