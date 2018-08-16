In an effort to make visitors to West Broadway Island near downtown Missoula feel safer and reduce crime in the area, a city agency is proposing to help build a new bridge.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's Board of Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved spending up to $110,791 in Tax Increment Financing funds for the design and construction administration of the new bridge, which would be located at the far east end of the Imagine Nation Brewing parking lot.
The total project is expected to cost between $400,000 and $500,000. There are also plans to update an existing bridge and clear non-native brush for improved visibility.
The eventual vision for the island includes development of a trail linking the new bridge on the east to the existing bridge on the west, opening up and encouraging more bike and foot traffic to the area.
“For many years, the island has been an area where transients have camped,” explained Chris Behan, MRA assistant director, in a memo to the board. “Over the past three years there has been a steady increase of drug use and other criminal activity associated with campers on the island.
"Conservation Lands crews have been trying to keep up with garbage being produced by campers and other inappropriate uses, but have been increasingly hampered by the need to pick up many needles from illicit drug use and by very aggressive campers, even when escorted by police.”
Behan said that due to a major increase in calls to respond to criminal activity in the area, the city’s Conservation Lands staff has been sent a request by the City of Missoula Police Department to remove the non-native shrubs and trees on much of the island that “provided cover for unwanted activities.”
“The issues are starting to come to a head with people living along the way there,” Behan said.
An agreement to clear the trail area in the coming weeks is underway, with the MRA pitching in $4,935 since the island, which is in the Clark Fork River just east of the California Street bike/pedestrian bridge, lies within an Urban Renewal District.
“The vision for the island is for it to be managed as conservation and open space land rather than a developed park,” Behan explained. “Access within the area will be through development of one trail constructed of floodplain-appropriate materials that will run along the south bank of the (irrigation diversion) from a renovated existing bridge at the western end of Burton Street to a new pedestrian bridge at the east end of the parking lot east of Imagine Nation Brewing.”
Together, he continued, the trail and bridges should create a “flow-through route for pedestrians and bicycles and a second exit/entrance from the island in the event of emergencies.
The Max Wave project, a proposed whitewater park, would be to the east of the island. Behan said the island project design minimizes potential future impact from construction of the wave project and, conversely, is not dependent on Max Wave to be successful.
Ellen Buchanan, the MRA director, said she hopes the Max Wave project goes forward because it would reduce crime in the area and bring more vitality to the neighborhood. She said she lived at the Wilma building before Brennan’s Wave was built, and she noticed a significant difference.
“The impact Brennan’s Wave had on Caras Park was huge,” she said.
The Max Wave project is currently in the planning stages as state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, evaluates its feasibility.
Utilizing Tax Increment Financing funds, the eastern two-thirds of the island was purchased by the city in 2011 as part of its conservation lands holding. The western third, which is in the floodplain, is owned by the state.
Board member Natasha Jones said the river is a critical component of the culture in Missoula.
“This is a very worthy project in my mind,” she said. “The fact that we are taking care of the river and extending the downtown area is a very positive direction and use of our funds here.”
In discussing other MRA business, Buchanan said cameras on the Reserve Street Pedestrian Bridge, which was built using TIF funds, showed 11,000 pedestrian trips and 30,500 bike trips since Jan. 1.
“That includes a lot of winter,” she said. “We’re certainly going to see bicycle numbers continue to increase.”
Board member Ruth Reineking said she’s gotten unsolicited comments from random people who don’t know she’s on the MRA board about the bridge, and they’ve all been positive.
“People randomly mention to me how much they appreciate that bridge,” she said.
The board and MRA staff also discussed the news that due to revenue shortfalls caused by lower-than-expected taxable values on homes and businesses, approximately $2.7 million from the city’s Urban Renewal Districts will be diverted to the City of Missoula, Missoula County and to school districts.
“We’re fine being a partner to solve this problem,” said board chair Karl Englund. “But I hope this is an anomaly this year and we work our way through it. If it becomes a recurring thing, then we have a problem, particularly at this scale. It wouldn’t take long to bankrupt the district.”
Buchanan said the revenue shortfall in URD II is about $9 million and the shortfall in URD III is about $4 million, and she’s not sure why. She said she’s heard that people protested their taxable valuations last year, and many were successful in getting those lowered.
“With all the development in the Old Sawmill District, how do you lose $9 million in market value?” she said. “It’s shocking.”
She said the city and the MRA will be meeting in the coming days to try to assess exactly what happened using individual parcel data.