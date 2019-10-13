A single mother and her two children, ages 4 and 6, recently lost their Clinton home and everything in it to a fire.
Axmen Recycling will be holding a fundraiser 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Axmen Recycling will match every dollar donated up to $1,000.
You do not need to bring in scrap recycling in order to donate.
The donation lock box will be located at the recycling center's front desk, 9775 Summit Drive.
For more information, call the general manager, Shane at 543-1905.