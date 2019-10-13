{{featured_button_text}}
Fundraiser donations

A single mother and her two children, ages 4 and 6, recently lost their Clinton home and everything in it to a fire.

Axmen Recycling will be holding a fundraiser 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Axmen Recycling will match every dollar donated up to $1,000.

You do not need to bring in scrap recycling in order to donate.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The donation lock box will be located at the recycling center's front desk, 9775 Summit Drive.

For more information, call the general manager, Shane at  543-1905.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0