Fundraisers for plane crash victims flourish

Donations have surged for the father who died and son who survived in a plane crash near Seeley Lake on Saturday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified Charles Wolff, 67, and Wayne Cahoon, 59, as the two who died in the crash shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when the plane piloted by Wolff wrecked north of the Seeley Lake Airport.

A GoFundMe page set up on Sunday has identified the second passenger who survived as Christian Cahoon, Wayne Cahoon's son. By late Monday afternoon, 159 people had poured $21,750 into the $30,000 fundraiser page titled "Christian Cahoon's Medical Relief Fund."

"Wayne Cahoon's Memorial Fund," also on GoFundMe, had likewise raised nearly $3,000 of its $10,000 goal since it launched Monday morning.

"An amazing man, but if you met Wayne, you already knew that," the page reads. "He touched the lives of so many people, and brought so much joy to everyone around him."