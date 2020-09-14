Fundraisers for plane crash victims flourish

Donations have surged for the father who died and son who survived in a plane crash near Seeley Lake on Saturday.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified Charles Wolff, 67, and Wayne Cahoon, 59, as the two who died in the crash shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when the plane piloted by Wolff wrecked north of the Seeley Lake Airport.
A GoFundMe page set up on Sunday has identified the second passenger who survived as Christian Cahoon, Wayne Cahoon's son. By late Monday afternoon, 159 people had poured $21,750 into the $30,000 fundraiser page titled "Christian Cahoon's Medical Relief Fund."
"Wayne Cahoon's Memorial Fund," also on GoFundMe, had likewise raised nearly $3,000 of its $10,000 goal since it launched Monday morning.
"An amazing man, but if you met Wayne, you already knew that," the page reads. "He touched the lives of so many people, and brought so much joy to everyone around him."
Seeley Lake Search and Rescue, along with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Powell County Sheriff's Office, and scores of volunteers, sprang into the woods Saturday night after a report at 10 p.m. of a downed plane north of the Seeley Lake airport.
The Seeley Swan Pathfinder reports more than a dozen search and rescue volunteers, law enforcement and civilians assisted in the search through the night. The plane was found near 1 a.m. Sunday just north of the Seeley Lake airstrip, the Pathfinder reported.
Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration, said Monday the plane crashed 1.5 miles north of the airport shortly before 10 p.m. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, Kenitzer said. The NTSB will lead the investigation and determine the probable cause of the accident, he said.
Wayne Cahoon had been the Seeley-Swan High School Head Golf Coach, and was named Class C Golf Coach of the year in 2017, 2015 and 2014, according to the Pathfinder.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.